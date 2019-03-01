What does Bryce Harper have to do to make Phillies' $330 million megadeal successful?
Manny Machado and Harper are both off the board, now they need to live up to their contracts
Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday after a long standoff. The deal came just a week after Manny Machado's 10-year, $300 million deal. Harper and Machado hosted some of the biggest agent sweepstakes since arguably Alex Rodriguez, and their waiting carried into spring training, but it paid off.
Now, the Padres have Machado and the Phillies have Harper. And now, they're getting ready to play in new -- yet familiar -- scenery. They're both just a few-hour drive from where they played last season, and they have a lot to prove in their new homes.
Harper in particular is joining a Phillies team looking to compete as soon as possible. They traded for J.T. Realmuto his offseason, and they signed Aaron Nola to a longterm extension. The Phillies clearly have World Series ambitions, and Harper was a big part of that plan.
On Friday's "Off the Bench," Raja Bell and Tommy Tran dug into the Harper signing, and what it will take to make it a successful one. They also talk about the pressure on Harper and his star status, along with how that can continue to grow in Philadelphia.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Phils unlikely to sign top FA pitchers
It's unlikely the Phillies will spend big for the top free-agent pitchers left on the mark...
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market
-
How Harper deal stacks up all-time
Three of this offseason's biggest moves contain some historic payouts
-
Winners and losers in Harper deal
Harper's free agency has finally ended with him in Philadelphia
-
Bryce Harper signs with Phillies
The superstar slugger is expected to join the Phillies on a massive long-term deal
-
Why MLB megadeals can be worth it
Far too many people are comparing ages 29-38 contracts to those of Harper and Machado