What does Bryce Harper have to do to make Phillies' $330 million megadeal successful?

Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday after a long standoff. The deal came just a week after Manny Machado's 10-year, $300 million deal. Harper and Machado hosted some of the biggest agent sweepstakes since arguably Alex Rodriguez, and their waiting carried into spring training, but it paid off.

Now, the Padres have Machado and the Phillies have Harper. And now, they're getting ready to play in new -- yet familiar -- scenery. They're both just a few-hour drive from where they played last season, and they have a lot to prove in their new homes.

Harper in particular is joining a Phillies team looking to compete as soon as possible. They traded for J.T. Realmuto his offseason, and they signed Aaron Nola to a longterm extension. The Phillies clearly have World Series ambitions, and Harper was a big part of that plan.

On Friday's "Off the Bench," Raja Bell and Tommy Tran dug into the Harper signing, and what it will take to make it a successful one. They also talk about the pressure on Harper and his star status, along with how that can continue to grow in Philadelphia.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube