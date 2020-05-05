What KBO's Opening Day looked like with no fans in the stands

The Korean Baseball Organization opened their 2020 season on Tuesday. It's one of very few professional leagues around the world that is holding games in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The season has been affected by COVID-19, though. It was originally scheduled to begin on March 28, but was pushed back to Tuesday, when all 10 KBO teams were in action.

There were zero fans in attendance, but ESPN broadcasted the games in the United States for baseball deprived fans to watch.

Now, it certainly wasn't sports as many people were used to, with no crowd and personnel wearing masks near the field. However, baseball is back. It returned and provided some enjoyment for fans all over the world.

Here's a look at some photos from Tuesday's Opening Day action between the SK Wyverns and Hanwha Eagles at Happy Dream Ballpark in Incheon, South Korea.

The stands at SK Wyverns' Happy Dream Ballpark didn't look all that different on Opening Day. The team used placards to resemble fans and show some type of normalcy at the ballpark. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Hanwha Eagles players wear masks prior to their season opener against SK Wyverns on Tuesday. There have been 10,804 positive cases of COVID-19 in the country, according to the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

SK Wyverns players wear masks and line up along the first-base line before their season-opening game against the Hanwha Eagles. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Despite no fans in attendance, SK Wyverns had the team's cheerleaders on top of the dugout pumping up the "crowd" like they normally would. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Even though they couldn't attend the game, SK Wyverns fans sat outside Happy Dream Ballpark and followed the game online. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

A wide view before the start of the KBO game between SK Wyverns and the Hanwha Eagles on Tuesday. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

A laptop from Happy Dream Ballpark shows SK Wyverns fans watching the season-opening game online since they're unable to physically attend due to COVID-19. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The home plate umpire wears a mask during the KBO season opener between SK Wyverns and the Hanwha Eagles on Tuesday. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images