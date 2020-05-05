What KBO's Opening Day looked like with no fans in the stands
The KBO opened the 2020 season on Tuesday despite the coronavirus pandemic
The Korean Baseball Organization opened their 2020 season on Tuesday. It's one of very few professional leagues around the world that is holding games in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The season has been affected by COVID-19, though. It was originally scheduled to begin on March 28, but was pushed back to Tuesday, when all 10 KBO teams were in action.
There were zero fans in attendance, but ESPN broadcasted the games in the United States for baseball deprived fans to watch.
Now, it certainly wasn't sports as many people were used to, with no crowd and personnel wearing masks near the field. However, baseball is back. It returned and provided some enjoyment for fans all over the world.
Here's a look at some photos from Tuesday's Opening Day action between the SK Wyverns and Hanwha Eagles at Happy Dream Ballpark in Incheon, South Korea.
