What kind of hit will Albert Pujols' 3,000th be? Oddsmakers are betting it will be a single
Just one base hit will put Pujols in the 3,000-hit club
When the Los Angeles Angels begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, Albert Pujols will need just one hit to log the 3,000th of his career.
The 38-year-old slugger has three hits in his last two games, so he's brought himself all the way to 2,999 for the start of the weekend.
But what's history going to look like if/when Pujols gets that sweet milestone of a base knock? Where, exactly, will the future Hall of Famer be standing on the diamond when he smiles, maybe removes his helmet and gives a little nod to acknowledge his achievement?
The oddsmakers say -- in rather overwhelming fashion -- that he'll be at first base. (And yes, the oddsmakers are taking bets on what Pujols' 3,000th hit will be, in case you needed further proof that everything can be wagered upon.)
Courtesy of Bookmaker.eu, here are the odds for what Pujols' record hit will be:
Single: -300
Double: +400
Home run: +400
Triple: +2000
-
