What to make of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s early MLB struggles after tearing the cover off the baseball in the minors

Less than two weeks ago, to immense hype, baseball's most talked-about prospect of the year -- and one of the most hyped in the past decade -- joined the majors. It was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the Toronto Blue Jays. He flew out to the left-field wall and later doubled in a Jays win.

Since then, things haven't exactly gone swimmingly for Vladdito.

Through nine games of his MLB career, Vlad Jr. is hitting .152/.243/.182 (20 OPS+) with just the one aforementioned extra-base hit. He's struck out 10 times in 33 at-bats. Since he collected hits in each of his first three games, he's 2 for 21 with seven strikeouts.

Simply, it's been about as bad as could be imagined, especially given his immense level of talent. We're pretty impatient with guys these days, especially when phenoms like Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna were successful pretty much from the get-go last year, while the starts of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Nick Senzel (three homers in four games, though he's only hitting .235) turn heads.

In turns, the inevitable happens: What's wrong with Vladimir Guerrero?

The short answer is probably nothing. Guerrero is 20 years old. The hardest transition a player will ever make is going from the minors to the majors, even if someone get off to a hot start. MLB pitchers, especially these days with the velocity and all the sick breaking stuff, are really freaking good.

"Those pitchers are there for a reason," a minor-league hitting coach told me, regarding the early returns on Vlad.

Yep. Per baseballsavant.com, there are 82 pitches who average at least 95 miles per hour with the fourseam fastball. Forty-seven average at least 95 with the sinker. Fifty-six throw a cutter at least 90. There are 73 pitchers who average at least 87 with a damn slider. The stuff-velocity combo these pitchers have is simply mind-boggling, even compared to, say, 30 years ago.

A league-average hitter these days slashes .244/.319/.419.

Of course it's going to be a tough transition from the minors to the majors.

Also, Guerrero is just 20 years old. It's unbelievably rare for a player at age 20 to have success.

We've also been spoiled in recent years by players of this age. Using baseball-reference.com play index, I find 24 seasons in MLB history where a player age-20-or-younger posted a WAR of at least 4.0. After Alex Rodriguez in 1996, there were none until Jason Heyward. Since then, Heyward (2010), Bryce Harper (2012), Mike Trout (2012), Manny Machado (2013), Carlos Correa (2018) and Acuna have done it.

From a recency bias perspective, it's easy to see how people just expect every prodigy to star from the get-go. It doesn't always happen that easily.

Anthony Rizzo was 21 when he debuted with the Padres in 2011. In 153 plate appearances that season, he'd hit .141/.281/.242. He's turned out fine, no?

Let's even zero in on Trout himself. His success was not immediate. In 2011 at age 19, he hit .220/.281/.390 in 135 plate appearances and started the next season in the minors.

The pitchers are awesome. Some players struggle initially. The transition is tough. Vlad Jr. is just 20 years old. He's also immensely talented. David Samson on CBS Sports HQ suggested Guerrero could use a day off and, yeah, that sometimes helps a player clear his head.

Regardless, he's going to be fine.

Expect a hot streak at some point, even if it takes a while. He's got what it takes. In fact, I'd bet on sooner rather than later.