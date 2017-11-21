What we know about the Braves’ penalties so far
Updated list of players lost and reported sanctions Braves will face.
For those keeping score, here is a running list of penalties and players lost as a result of MLB’s investigation. Keep in mind that Major League Baseball hasn’t announced anything but this list has been accumulated through different reports through a variety of sources.
Contracts forfeited
Kevin Maitan
Abrahan Gutierrez
Yunior Severino
Juan Contreras
Yefri del Rosario
Livan Soto
Yenci Pena
Guillermo Zuninga
Antonio Sucre
Jihwan Bae
International signing limits
Per Jeff Passan at Yahoo Sports, Atlanta will be limited to spending more than $300,000 on a player in the international market for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 signing periods. In 2019-20 they will be restricted to spending more than $10,000 on a player and in 2020-21 will lose half of their signing pool which is expected to be $4.75 million.
The team also will not be allowed to sign shortstop Robert Puason who they were found to have reached an illegal agreement with before he was eligible to sign.
2018 Draft
Passan also reports that Atlanta will forfeit their third-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft after the investigation revealed that the Braves had offered extra benefits to Drew Waters.
