What We Learned: A slow return from Thanksgiving
What We Learned: A slow return from Thanksgiving
As business returns to normal following Thanksgiving, it’s still a slow time in the offseason. We look at what has happened in today’s What We Learned.
Brewers News and Notes
Links from BCB
Brew Crew Ball is Thankful
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
Milwaukee Brewers sign Michael Brady to minor league deal, per report
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
Milwaukee Brewers prospect Javier Betancourt wounded in shooting in Venezuela
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
Kyle’s Offseason Plan
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
Milwaukee Brewers claim Dylan Baker off waivers from Indians
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
Rule 5 shopping list
danhoff, BCB FanPost
DeathToFlyingThings Offseason Plan
DeathToFlyingThings, BCB FanPost
Links from Other Sites
Oft-overlooked Simmons has case for Hall
Joe Posnanski, Brewers.com
Your 2017 Brewers Holiday Gift Guide
Caitlin Moyer, Cait Covers the Cases
Early Entry Opportunity: Brewers Annual Clubhouse Sale
Caitlin Moyer, Cait Covers the Cases
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2017-18
Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents right here
-
Kazuhisa Makita will be posted for MLB
Kazuhisa Makita will be posted this winter as well
-
Latest info on Yankees' manager search
The Yankees are still looking for a new manager, more than a month after parting ways with...
-
Beltran will interview for Yanks manager
Beltran will be the sixth person to interview for the job
-
Top trade candidates other than Stanton
Plenty of non-Stanton players look like prime pieces of trade bait this offseason
-
Mariners re-sign Iwakuma to MiLB deal
Iwakuma missed most of 2017 with a shoulder injury