What We Learned: Discussing the options

There’s no shortage of opinions on what the Brewers should do this offseason in today’s What We Learned.

Brewers News and Notes

Links from BCB

Offseason News

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell finishes fourth in NL Manager of the Year vote

-JP-, BCB

Jimmy Nelson finishes 9th in National League Cy Young voting

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB FanShot

Milwaukee Brewers add notable name to international scouting department

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB FanShot

Milwaukee Brewers monitoring Shohei Otani as part of revamped international scouting

-JP-, BCB

Offseason Decisions

Milwaukee Brewers Tender or Non-Tender Candidates: Jonathan Villar

Jaymes L, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers Tender or Non-Tender Decision: Stephen Vogt

Jaymes L, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers Trade Targets: Chris Archer

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Brewers Free Agent Targets: Tyler Chatwood

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers Extension Candidates: Corey Knebel

-JP-, BCB

BCB Staff Offseason Plans

Jaymes’ Offseason Plan

Jaymes L, BCB

Tim’s Offseason Plan

TimMuma, BCB

Brad’s Offseason Plan

Brad Ford, BCB

Minor League Coverage

Lewis Brinson named among early candidates for 2018 Rookie of the Year by MLB Pipeline

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers Rule 5 Draft Eligible Players

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

BCB Top Prospect Reviews

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #3 Corey Ray

eddiemathews, BCB

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #4 Luis Ortiz

eddiemathews, BCB

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #5 Isan Diaz

eddiemathews, BCB

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #6 Lucas Erceg

eddiemathews, BCB

Links from Other Sites

Major League Notes

2017 MLB Offseason Preview: Milwaukee Brewers

Anthony Spaulding, MLB Daily Dish

Reviewing the hitter projections for the 2017 Milwaukee Brewers

Justin Schultz, The First Out at Third

A Big Splash is not the Answer

Dylan Svoboda, BP Milwaukee

Domingo Santana’s Changed Approach

Seth Victor, BP Milwaukee

Free Agency III: Jeremy Hellickson

Nicholas Zettel, BP Milwaukee

Minor League Notes

Crew gets Competitive Balance pick in '18 Draft

Jonathan Mayo, MLB.com

Shuckers rank first among high-performing MiLB teams in customer satisfaction according to survey results

BiloxiShuckers.com

Around Baseball

Shohei Otani in limbo after reported MLBPA challenge

Liz Roescher, Big League Stew

Scott Boras is the best part of the baseball's offseason so far

Mike Oz, Big League Stew

MLB free agency: 2017-18 MLB Offseason Calendar

Ryan Chichester, MLB Daily Dish