What We Learned: Discussing the options
What We Learned: Discussing the options
There’s no shortage of opinions on what the Brewers should do this offseason in today’s What We Learned.
Brewers News and Notes
Links from BCB
Offseason News
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell finishes fourth in NL Manager of the Year vote
-JP-, BCB
Jimmy Nelson finishes 9th in National League Cy Young voting
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB FanShot
Milwaukee Brewers add notable name to international scouting department
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB FanShot
Milwaukee Brewers monitoring Shohei Otani as part of revamped international scouting
-JP-, BCB
Offseason Decisions
Milwaukee Brewers Tender or Non-Tender Candidates: Jonathan Villar
Jaymes L, BCB
Milwaukee Brewers Tender or Non-Tender Decision: Stephen Vogt
Jaymes L, BCB
Milwaukee Brewers Trade Targets: Chris Archer
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
Brewers Free Agent Targets: Tyler Chatwood
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
Milwaukee Brewers Extension Candidates: Corey Knebel
-JP-, BCB
BCB Staff Offseason Plans
Jaymes’ Offseason Plan
Jaymes L, BCB
Tim’s Offseason Plan
TimMuma, BCB
Brad’s Offseason Plan
Brad Ford, BCB
Minor League Coverage
Lewis Brinson named among early candidates for 2018 Rookie of the Year by MLB Pipeline
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
Milwaukee Brewers Rule 5 Draft Eligible Players
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
BCB Top Prospect Reviews
2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #3 Corey Ray
eddiemathews, BCB
2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #4 Luis Ortiz
eddiemathews, BCB
2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #5 Isan Diaz
eddiemathews, BCB
2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #6 Lucas Erceg
eddiemathews, BCB
Links from Other Sites
Major League Notes
2017 MLB Offseason Preview: Milwaukee Brewers
Anthony Spaulding, MLB Daily Dish
Reviewing the hitter projections for the 2017 Milwaukee Brewers
Justin Schultz, The First Out at Third
A Big Splash is not the Answer
Dylan Svoboda, BP Milwaukee
Domingo Santana’s Changed Approach
Seth Victor, BP Milwaukee
Free Agency III: Jeremy Hellickson
Nicholas Zettel, BP Milwaukee
Minor League Notes
Crew gets Competitive Balance pick in '18 Draft
Jonathan Mayo, MLB.com
Shuckers rank first among high-performing MiLB teams in customer satisfaction according to survey results
BiloxiShuckers.com
Around Baseball
Shohei Otani in limbo after reported MLBPA challenge
Liz Roescher, Big League Stew
Scott Boras is the best part of the baseball's offseason so far
Mike Oz, Big League Stew
MLB free agency: 2017-18 MLB Offseason Calendar
Ryan Chichester, MLB Daily Dish
-
MLB Rumors: Cards interested in Hosmer?
The free agent first baseman may be a fit in St. Louis
-
Top Braves exec Hart steps down
The front office changes in Atlanta continue
-
Ranking Stanton's likely 2018 team
The Marlins are more likely than you think on our list
-
Judge congratulates Altuve on MVP
Judge finished a distant second in the balloting and he paid respect to the winner
-
Stanton could be third dealt MVP
Stanton just won the 2017 NL MVP award but could wind up being dealt this offseason
-
Jose Altuve named 2017 AL MVP
Altuve is the second Astros player to win a league MVP award