Another week down in Major League Baseball. And just like the weeks before, the content was in abundance right from the start.

In this edition of 'What we learned,' we found out that the feud between the Yankees and Rays may have been deeper than we thought. Ronald Acuna Jr. gives us reason to believe that baseballs, amid speculation, might really be juiced. And for the first time this year, we do not have a Fernando Tatis Jr. appearance. Does mentioning him here in the intro negate that statement? Who knows?

At any rate, here is what we learned from this week in baseball.

Rays-Yankees' distant rivalry

Many believe Monday night's game between the Yankees and Rays, in what turned out to be somewhat of a dodgeball tournament, dates back well before this year. In a breakdown by Jomboy Media, Jimmy O'Brien suggests the dispute could even stem back from when Rays starter Andrew Kittredge threw behind former Yankees catcher Austin Romine's in 2017.

Wherever you believe this feud originates from, the game got started with Joey Wendle taking a 95-mph fastball in the back. Later in the contest, a 101-mph Aroldis Chapman fastball soared right over the head of Rays infielder Mike Brosseau. Rays manager Kevin Cash took exception to it all, saying after the game, "It's poor judgment, poor coaching, it's just poor teaching, what they're doing. The last thing I'll say on it: I've got a whole damn stable of guys who throw 98-mph. Period."

Chapman would be suspended three games, while Cash and Yankees manager Aaron Boone were each suspended one game.

Mic'd up moments have a time and place

Major League Baseball and their national broadcasting partners appeared to test the mic'd up waters a bit deeper this week. Starting with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Mark Canha on Saturday, players wore microphones and fielded questions while playing in live game action.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt may not be completely on board with the idea of mid-game interviews, though. Amid his interview on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, Shildt cut the conversation short, saying, "Hey, guys. I gotta go manage. Sorry." Can't say I blame him for wanting to get back to his job.

Joe West from distance

Country Joe West always seems to be hitting the headlines in some fashion, but the scene on Sunday between West and Nationals GM Mike Rizzo might just take the cake.

West stopped play during the Nationals-Braves game and ejected Rizzo, who was sitting in the second level in a suite by his lonesome. According to the Associated Press, the umpiring crew told the commissioner's office before the game that Rizzo had been hollering throughout the series. "We informed the office that if it continued we'd stop it," West said. "And we did."

Rizzo's ejection may have been warranted, but the optics of stopping the game, using the dugout phones to call security, and conversing in the dugout about the fact that Rizzo was not wearing a face covering was an all-time Joe West moment.

Dodgers fan cutout gets blasted (again)

Fan cutouts have been providing us laughter throughout much of this unique season. But, how rare would it be for the same cutout to be assaulted twice by two different home run balls within the same month?

Dodgers fan Austin Donley went viral earlier this season after a Will Smith long ball nearly ripped his cardboard cutout's head off. Despite the odds, the same sequence happened again with Donley's cutout -- this time with Mookie Betts batting.

The force is strong in Pittsburgh

Whether you're a Star Wars fan or not, you have to appreciate a good scoreboard visual -- especially one as unique as this one during the Reds-Pirates game. The Jedi would be proud.

Cubs are undefeated in dugout celebrations

The Cubbies might be 23-18 and in first place in the NL Central standings, but they are without a doubt undefeated in team shenanigans. First-year manager David Ross has certainly helped inspire a rejuvenated vibe and culture in the North Side of Chicago.

The bullpen pitchers are bringing props, the guys in the dugout have clapping rituals, and now they've started...well, whatever this is.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is never satisfied

After setting records in long balls two of the last three seasons, MLB has had to answer to whether or not the baseballs are juiced. Certain reports have claimed to have proven the composition of a baseball has significantly changed over the past few decades. Commissioner Rob Manfred has refuted these claims.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s home run ball on Saturday may add more fuel to the fire. Acuna hit a breaking ball toward center field and quickly slammed his bat down in what can only be assumed as disgust for missing a hittable pitch. Only, he didn't miss it. If he did miss it, it counts all the same: a home run. Even Braves broadcaster Chip Carey was confused on the call: "Breaking ball, popped him up."

Erik Kratz has heartwarming answer

The longtime minor league journeyman catcher Erik Kratz made history in 2018 by becoming the oldest player to make his playoff debut at 38 years, 114 days old. Former Brewers writer Robert Murray had the opportunity to cover the veteran backstop in Milwaukee. He described Kratz as "one of the best people I have met not just in sports, but in life, period."

Two years later, Kratz, now with the Yankees, is wearing different threads yet again but is still finding ways to steal our hearts. He was asked what it was that Latin pitchers enjoy about him after so many had praised him for their success. His emotions immediately came bursting out the seams.