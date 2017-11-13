What We Learned: November GM Meetings take place this week
What We Learned: November GM Meetings take place this week
As the November GM meetings are underway, we catch up on the recent news in today’s What We Learned.
Brewers News and Notes
Links from BCB
Free Agency
An Early Look at the Milwaukee Brewers Projected Payroll for 2018
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Building a team of former Brewers
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
Milwaukee Brewers Tender or Non-Tender Decision: Jared Hughes
Jaymes L, BCB
Milwaukee Brewers Tender or Non-Tender Decision: Jeremy Jeffress
Jaymes L, BCB
2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Starting Pitchers
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Relief Pitchers
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
What it would cost the Milwaukee Brewers to sign a Qualifying Offer free agent
-JP-, BCB
Brew Crew Ball 2017-18 Offseason Plan Project
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Infielders
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Outfielders
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
Milwaukee Brewers may be setting their sights on Jake Arrieta, per report
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
Awards and Honors
Craig Counsell left out of finalists for NL Manager of the Year award
Jaymes L, BCB
Former Brewer Ted Simmons included on Modern Era Hall of Fame Ballot
eddiemathews, BCB
Minor League Review
2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospects in Review: Primer
eddiemathews, BCB
2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospects In Review: #10 Brandon Woodruff
eddiemathews, BCB
2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospects In Review: #9 Phil Bickford
eddiemathews, BCB
2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #8 Trent Clark
eddiemathews, BCB
2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #7 Brett Phillips
eddiemathews, BCB
Minor League News
Milwaukee Brewers minor leaguer suspended 72 games for PEDs
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB FanShot
Milwaukee Brewers re-sign Natanael Mejia, Fidel Pena to minor league deals
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
Baseball America releases Milwaukee Brewers Top 10 Prospect list
Brad Ford, BCB
Baseball Prospectus releases its Milwaukee Brewers’ Top 10 Prospects
Brad Ford, BCB
Other News and Posts
The Thursday Thinker: 2017 Jersey Numbers
-JP-, BCB
Milwaukee Brewers reach agreement to keep Spring Training home at Maryvale Baseball Park
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
BCB Mailbag 35: Picking a jersey number
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB
Links from Other Sites
Free Agency
Free Agency II: Forecasting Chase
Nicholas Zettel, BP Milwaukee
Twins, Brewers Enter Offseason In Position To Spend
Steve Adams, MLB Trade Rumors
Brewers' David Stearns could get ball rolling for future deals at GM meetings this week
Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
With money to spend, will the Milwaukee Brewers make a big splash in free agency?
Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
David Stearns On Brewers' Second Base Situation
Connor Byrne, MLB Trade Rumors
Minor League Coverage
Corey Ray: Pedigree and Performance
Noah Nofz, BP Milwaukee
Brewers 2018 Top Prospects
Nicholas Zettel, BP Milwaukee
Frosty Microbrews: Rattlers Likely to Have Strong Catchers Again in 2018
Kyle Lobner, TimberRattlers.com
The AFL is Winding Down…
Lane Grindle, Minor Details
Other News and Notes
Davies falls short in bid for first Gold Glove
Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com
Brewers Holiday 4-Packs On Sale Today
Caitlin Moyer, Cait Covers the Bases
-
Dodgers, Padres to play in Mexico
The Dodgers and Padres will play three games in Monterrey from May 4-6
-
Yost's fall more serious than believed
Yost credits the doctors and his cellphone with saving his lfie
-
Yankees denied interview with Melvin
Melvin has been with the A's since 2011
-
M's reportedly interested in Santana
Santana has spent his entire big-league career with the Indians
-
Yankees to interview Boone, Meulens
The Yankees will next speak to a pair of former Yankees
-
Beltran's HOF case not a slam dunk
Beltran retired on Monday after 20 seasons in the majors