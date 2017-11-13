What We Learned: November GM Meetings take place this week

As the November GM meetings are underway, we catch up on the recent news in today’s What We Learned.

Brewers News and Notes

Links from BCB

Free Agency

An Early Look at the Milwaukee Brewers Projected Payroll for 2018

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Building a team of former Brewers

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers Tender or Non-Tender Decision: Jared Hughes

Jaymes L, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers Tender or Non-Tender Decision: Jeremy Jeffress

Jaymes L, BCB

2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Starting Pitchers

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Relief Pitchers

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

What it would cost the Milwaukee Brewers to sign a Qualifying Offer free agent

-JP-, BCB

Brew Crew Ball 2017-18 Offseason Plan Project

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Infielders

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Outfielders

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers may be setting their sights on Jake Arrieta, per report

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Awards and Honors

Craig Counsell left out of finalists for NL Manager of the Year award

Jaymes L, BCB

Former Brewer Ted Simmons included on Modern Era Hall of Fame Ballot

eddiemathews, BCB

Minor League Review

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospects in Review: Primer

eddiemathews, BCB

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospects In Review: #10 Brandon Woodruff

eddiemathews, BCB

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospects In Review: #9 Phil Bickford

eddiemathews, BCB

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #8 Trent Clark

eddiemathews, BCB

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #7 Brett Phillips

eddiemathews, BCB

Minor League News

Milwaukee Brewers minor leaguer suspended 72 games for PEDs

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB FanShot

Milwaukee Brewers re-sign Natanael Mejia, Fidel Pena to minor league deals

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Baseball America releases Milwaukee Brewers Top 10 Prospect list

Brad Ford, BCB

Baseball Prospectus releases its Milwaukee Brewers’ Top 10 Prospects

Brad Ford, BCB

Other News and Posts

The Thursday Thinker: 2017 Jersey Numbers

-JP-, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers reach agreement to keep Spring Training home at Maryvale Baseball Park

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

BCB Mailbag 35: Picking a jersey number

Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Links from Other Sites

Free Agency

Free Agency II: Forecasting Chase

Nicholas Zettel, BP Milwaukee

Twins, Brewers Enter Offseason In Position To Spend

Steve Adams, MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers' David Stearns could get ball rolling for future deals at GM meetings this week

Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

With money to spend, will the Milwaukee Brewers make a big splash in free agency?

Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

David Stearns On Brewers' Second Base Situation

Connor Byrne, MLB Trade Rumors

Minor League Coverage

Corey Ray: Pedigree and Performance

Noah Nofz, BP Milwaukee

Brewers 2018 Top Prospects

Nicholas Zettel, BP Milwaukee

Frosty Microbrews: Rattlers Likely to Have Strong Catchers Again in 2018

Kyle Lobner, TimberRattlers.com

The AFL is Winding Down…

Lane Grindle, Minor Details

Other News and Notes

Davies falls short in bid for first Gold Glove

Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com

Brewers Holiday 4-Packs On Sale Today

Caitlin Moyer, Cait Covers the Bases