What We Learned: November GM Meetings take place this week

As the November GM meetings are underway, we catch up on the recent news in today’s What We Learned.

Brewers News and Notes

Links from BCB

Free Agency

An Early Look at the Milwaukee Brewers Projected Payroll for 2018
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Building a team of former Brewers
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers Tender or Non-Tender Decision: Jared Hughes
Jaymes L, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers Tender or Non-Tender Decision: Jeremy Jeffress
Jaymes L, BCB

2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Starting Pitchers
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Relief Pitchers
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

What it would cost the Milwaukee Brewers to sign a Qualifying Offer free agent
-JP-, BCB

Brew Crew Ball 2017-18 Offseason Plan Project
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Infielders
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

2017-18 MLB Free Agency Preview: Outfielders
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers may be setting their sights on Jake Arrieta, per report
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Awards and Honors

Craig Counsell left out of finalists for NL Manager of the Year award
Jaymes L, BCB

Former Brewer Ted Simmons included on Modern Era Hall of Fame Ballot
eddiemathews, BCB

Minor League Review

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospects in Review: Primer
eddiemathews, BCB

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospects In Review: #10 Brandon Woodruff
eddiemathews, BCB

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospects In Review: #9 Phil Bickford
eddiemathews, BCB

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #8 Trent Clark
eddiemathews, BCB

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #7 Brett Phillips
eddiemathews, BCB

Minor League News

Milwaukee Brewers minor leaguer suspended 72 games for PEDs
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB FanShot

Milwaukee Brewers re-sign Natanael Mejia, Fidel Pena to minor league deals
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Baseball America releases Milwaukee Brewers Top 10 Prospect list
Brad Ford, BCB

Baseball Prospectus releases its Milwaukee Brewers’ Top 10 Prospects
Brad Ford, BCB

Other News and Posts

The Thursday Thinker: 2017 Jersey Numbers
-JP-, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers reach agreement to keep Spring Training home at Maryvale Baseball Park
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

BCB Mailbag 35: Picking a jersey number
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Links from Other Sites

Free Agency

Free Agency II: Forecasting Chase
Nicholas Zettel, BP Milwaukee

Twins, Brewers Enter Offseason In Position To Spend
Steve Adams, MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers' David Stearns could get ball rolling for future deals at GM meetings this week
Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

With money to spend, will the Milwaukee Brewers make a big splash in free agency?
Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

David Stearns On Brewers' Second Base Situation
Connor Byrne, MLB Trade Rumors

Minor League Coverage

Corey Ray: Pedigree and Performance
Noah Nofz, BP Milwaukee

Brewers 2018 Top Prospects
Nicholas Zettel, BP Milwaukee

Frosty Microbrews: Rattlers Likely to Have Strong Catchers Again in 2018
Kyle Lobner, TimberRattlers.com

The AFL is Winding Down…
Lane Grindle, Minor Details

Other News and Notes

Davies falls short in bid for first Gold Glove
Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com

Brewers Holiday 4-Packs On Sale Today
Caitlin Moyer, Cait Covers the Bases

