What We Learned: Rumors continue to build

What We Learned: Rumors continue to build

The Brewers are letting the rumors build as we wait for their first big move of free agency. We discuss that and more in today’s What We Learned.

Brewers News and Notes

Links from BCB

Free Agency Notes

Milwaukee Brewers Free Agent Targets: Miles Mikolas
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

Report: Milwaukee Brewers interested in Jake Arrieta, other free agent pitchers
Jaymes L, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers Extension Candidates: Zach Davies
-JP-, BCB

A Case For Swarzak
mjdietz, BCB FanPost

eddiemathews’ Offseason Plan
eddiemathews, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers Trade Targets: Christian Yelich
TimMuma, BCB

Brewers News

Milwaukee Brewers release 2018 Spring Training schedule
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB FanShot

Four former Milwaukee Brewers appear on 2018 Hall of Fame ballot
Jaymes L, BCB

Minor League Notes

Milwaukee Brewers add four top prospects to 40 man roster
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Top Prospect Review: #1 Lewis Brinson
eddiemathews, BCB

2017 Brew Crew Ball Community Prospect Review: #2 Josh Hader
eddiemathews, BCB

Milwaukee Brewers 2017 Arizona Fall League wrap-up
Kyle Lesniewski, BCB

2016-2022 Milwaukee Brewers Rule 5 Draft Classes
Toby Harmann, BCB

Two top international prospects linked to the Milwaukee Brewers
Brad Ford, BCB

Links from Other Sites

Brewers Notes and Anaylsis

Brewers Notes: Lynn, Starters, Brinson
Steve Adams, MLB Trade Rumors

Checking In on the Lind Trade
Noah Nofz, BP Milwaukee

37th Annual Clubhouse Sale scheduled for Friday and Saturday, December 1-2
Caitlin Moyer, Cait Covers the Bases

Brewers Announce Five Front Office Promotions in Business Operations
Caitlin Moyer, Cait Covers the Bases

Minor League Notes

Frosty Microbrews: Successful season for Timber Rattlers in AFL
Chris Mehring, TimberRattlers.com

Harrison among AFL's breakout prospects
Jonathan Mayo, Brewers.com

On the Rise: Monte Harrison
Kyle Lesniewski, BP Milwaukee

Around Baseball

The 2018 Free-Agent Landmines
Dave Cameron, FanGraphs

The Braves’ Punishment Is In and It’s Harsh
Eric Longenhagen, FanGraphs

MLB, MLBPA reach tentative posting agreement with NPB
PAtrick Karraker, MLB Daily Dish

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories