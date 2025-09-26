Major League Baseball's clubs have spent the past six months playing nearly every night. But now, only three days remain until the end of the regular season. Time may be in short supply, yet the inverse is true about the consequences of these final days. Half the league, 15 teams in total, remain relevant in some form or another to the playoff picture; two division titles and three wild card berths remain up for grabs; and there are seeding implications all over the place.

In short, there's going to be a lot to track over the next three days.

With that in mind, CBS Sports has laid out below where those aforementioned 15 teams reside in the playoff race while providing their remaining schedule and some commentary on their chances of making it to October. Let's proceed.

AL East

Playoff position : Clinched a playoff berth, tied in AL East

: Clinched a playoff berth, tied in AL East Schedule : 3 at Rays

: 3 at Rays What they're playing for: Division title, top seed in AL

The Blue Jays are seeking their first division title since 2015. One factor working in their favor? They won the head-to-head series with the Yankees (8-5), meaning they do not have to win the division outright in order to win it at all. The Blue Jays will close out their schedule with three games against a Rays squad they've struggled against (3-7) so far.

New York Yankees (91-68)

Playoff position : Clinched a playoff berth, tied in AL East

: Clinched a playoff berth, tied in AL East Schedule : 3 vs. Orioles

: 3 vs. Orioles What they're playing for: Divisional title, top seed in AL

The Yankees clinched a playoff berth earlier this week and moved into a technical tie with the Blue Jays in both the division and for the top seed in the AL. The catch is that they don't possess the tiebreaker advantage over Toronto, meaning they need to finish a game up to claim either prize.

Playoff position : One game up on second wild card spot

: One game up on second wild card spot Schedule : 3 vs. Tigers

: 3 vs. Tigers What they're playing for: Playoff berth, seeding

The Red Sox and Tigers will play the biggest series of the weekend. Boston enters a game up on the Tigers for the second wild card, as well as two games up on the Astros for a playoff spot. The Red Sox possess the tiebreaker over the Astros, so another win will secure a playoff berth.

AL Central

Detroit Tigers (86-73)

Playoff position : Tied in the AL Central, one game up on final wild card

: Tied in the AL Central, one game up on final wild card Schedule : 3 at Red Sox

: 3 at Red Sox What they're playing for: Division title, playoff berth

The Tigers are a game up on the Astros for that wild card spot, but, more importantly, they're tied with the Guardians for the division crown. Detroit is attempting to stave off one of the worst collapses in recent memory, having led the division by as many as 10 games as recently as Sept. 3. The Tigers do not possess the tiebreaker over the Guardians, but they do have it over the Astros.

Cleveland Guardians (86-73)

Playoff position : Tied in the AL Central, one game up on final wild card

: Tied in the AL Central, one game up on final wild card Schedule : 3 vs. Rangers

: 3 vs. Rangers What they're playing for: Division title, playoff berth

As noted above, the Guardians continue to play with house money. They looked cooked in the division race dating back into the summer, when they traded longtime ace Shane Bieber to the Blue Jays. The Guardians secured the head-to-head series earlier this week against the Tigers, so they can win the division either outright or through a tie. Cleveland also possesses the tiebreaker over the Astros, in the event the two squads tie for a wild card berth.

AL West

Playoff position : Clinched AL West, one game back for top seed

: Clinched AL West, one game back for top seed Schedule : 3 vs. Dodgers

: 3 vs. Dodgers What they're playing for: Top seed in AL

The Mariners have already laid claim to their first AL West title since 2001. The question now is if they can overtake the AL East winner -- be it the Blue Jays or the Yankees -- for the top seed. Either way, the Mariners will possess a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the divisional round.

Houston Astros (85-74)

Playoff position : One game back of final wild card spot

: One game back of final wild card spot Schedule : 3 at Angels

: 3 at Angels What they're playing for: Playoff berth

The Astros are going to need some help if they're to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Astros will enter the weekend a game beind the Tigers for the final wild card spot, but, crucially, without the tiebreaker advantage over those Tigers, the Red Sox, or the Guardians. The Astros, then, need to take care of their own business and have that Red Sox-Tigers series go fully one way or the other.

NL East

Playoff position : Clinched NL East, two games back of top seed

: Clinched NL East, two games back of top seed Schedule : 3 vs. Twins

: 3 vs. Twins What they're playing for: Seeding

The Phillies have already won the NL East and have secured a first-round bye. Overcoming the Brewers for the top seed will be a tall ask. The Phillies don't possess the tiebreaker over the Brewers, meaning they'll need to sweep the Twins and have the Brewers lose out against the Reds. It can happen, it's just not the likeliest outcome.

Playoff position : One game up for final wild card spot

: One game up for final wild card spot Schedule : 3 at Marlins

: 3 at Marlins What they're playing for: Playoff berth

The Mets haven't played well since Aug. 1, but they enter the final days of the regular season a game up over the Reds and two games up over the Diamondbacks for the final wild card spot. The Mets will need to maintain that separation because they don't have the tiebreaker over either club: they lost the season series to the Reds, and they have a worse intradivisional record than the D-backs. (The Mets and D-backs split their seasonal series.)

NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers (96-63)

Playoff position : Clinched division, two games up for top seed

: Clinched division, two games up for top seed Schedule : 3 vs. Reds

: 3 vs. Reds What they're playing for: Top seed in MLB

The Brewers don't actually have a lot left to play for this weekend. They've already secured the division title and a first-round bye, and they're almost certain to enter October as the overall No. 1 seed.

Playoff position : Clinched playoff berth, two games up for top wild card

: Clinched playoff berth, two games up for top wild card Schedule : 3 vs. Cardinals

: 3 vs. Cardinals What they're playing for: Seeding

The Cubs also don't have much to play for this weekend since they can't improve their standing. In theory, the Cubs could lose ground, since they'll enter the weekend only two games up on the Padres and without the tiebreaker advantage. That seems unlikely, however.

Cincinnati Reds (81-78)

Playoff position : One game back for the final wild card spot

: One game back for the final wild card spot Schedule : 3 vs. Brewers

: 3 vs. Brewers What they're playing for: Playoff berth

The Reds are seeking their first playoff berth in a 162-game season since 2013, but they did themselves no favors by losing a series at home against the lowly Pirates. The Reds still possess the tiebreaker over the Mets, and they'll be playing a Brewers team who lacks motivation. Still, the Reds have to make up a game this weekend if they want to play on.

NL West

Los Angeles Dodgers (90-69)

Playoff position : Clinched division title

: Clinched division title Schedule : 3 at Mariners

: 3 at Mariners What they're playing for: Nothing

The Dodgers have already won the NL West and cannot, under any circumstances, alter their playoff seeding.They can take the weekend off if they so wanted and it would make no differnece.

San Diego Padres (87-72)

Playoff position : Two games back of the top wild card spot

: Two games back of the top wild card spot Schedule : 3 vs. Diamondbacks

: 3 vs. Diamondbacks What they're playing for: Seeding

As noted in the Cubs' section above, the Padres could technically move into the top wild card spot. It would require them making up two games over the weekend, though, and that seems unlikely given the Padres will be playing against a D-backs squad trying to earn their own way into October. Stranger things have happened, we suppose.

Arizona Diamondbacks (80-79)

Playoff position : Two games back of the final wild card spot

: Two games back of the final wild card spot Schedule : 3 at Padres

: 3 at Padres What they're playing for: Playoff berth

Hey, the D-backs should feel good about themselves still being in the race after watching the front office trade away several key players at the deadline. At the same time, it seems unlikely that they're going to earn a postseason berth. The D-backs would need to not only make up two games on the Mets, but have the Reds miss out on their own chance to slide into the tournament. Still, the D-backs are mathematically alive and anything can happen for as long as that's true.