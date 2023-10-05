After 92 regular season wins and an NL Central championship, the Milwaukee Brewers lasted only two games in the 2023 MLB postseason. They were swept at home by the 84-win Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card Series and they blew a multi-run lead in both games. The Brewers had plenty of traffic, but managed to leave 20 runners on base in 18 innings.

"It was a night, again, where we felt like we were a hit away. Where we needed something to fall. It didn't. That's how it is," manager Craig Counsell told MLB.com following the Game 2 loss. "... These chances are sacred for players. You get this window to have a great month of October, and so it hurts for it to be over."

Starting with Game 7 of the 2018 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Brewers are 1-8 in their last nine postseason games, and have scored only 17 runs. That's 1.89 runs per game. In other words: not nearly enough. Milwaukee has been to the postseason five times in the last six years and all the team has to show for it is one series win.

It's possible the 2023 Wild Card Series marked the end of an era for the Brewers. Longtime executive David Stearns is now with the New York Mets and other core Brewers may soon follow him out the door. Here are three questions facing Milwaukee as they enter the offseason.

1. So is Counsell leaving, or what?

Counsell just completed the final guaranteed year on his contract and he has been noncommittal about his future. He has indicated he would like to spend more time with his family, though following Stearns to New York seems possible as well. The Brewers have made it clear they want Counsell back. Understandably, he was not ready to discuss his future following Wednesday's Game 2 loss.

"That ain't for tonight, man," Counsell told MLB.com.

One way or another, the Brewers need resolution fairly soon. If Counsell intends to stay with Milwaukee, his hometown team, great. If he wants to spend time with his family or leave to join another team, then that's his decision and he's free to make it. The Brewers would then have to find a new manager, and that's something you want to get done sooner rather than later.

Counsell is the franchise leader in games managed (1,332) and wins (707), and one of the best managers in baseball period. Losing him would be a significant blow, but it is a distinct possibility. One way or the other, the sooner the Brewers get clarity on Counsell's future, the better it is for them. They don't want their managerial uncertainty to go on too long.

2. Will they trade a core piece before free agency?

The Brewers could run it back with the same core next season. They need to figure out a few positions -- first base, third base, a couple spots in the bullpen, etc. -- but the core is intact and under control for at least another year. Therein lies the problem though. A lot of important Brewers are a year away from free agency. Specifically:

SS Willy Adames: A gifted defender with power, Adames had a down year at the plate compared to 2022. Brice Turang can slide over to shortstop when the time comes, though that only opens up a hole at second base, and the Brewers can't really afford to lose Adames' power.

RHP Corbin Burnes: Still very good, though not quite the Cy Young version from two years ago. Burnes allowed three homers in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series and it was the third time in 2023 he allowed at least three home runs in a game. He had zero three-homer games from 2020-22.

RHP Brandon Woodruff: Shoulder trouble, include an injury that kept him off the Wild Card Series roster, clouds Woodruff's future. Can he be counted on to stay healthy and effective next year?

The Brewers have a history of trading players (including important players) before they reach free agency. Josh Hader is the prime example. Would they move Burnes this winter? The free agent class is weak and trade market conditions might be ripe to get a big package for a pitcher with ace upside, even if it's only one year of him.

Point is, decision time is approaching. Do the Brewers, who annually run one of the smallest payrolls in the sport, open the wallet to extend one or all of these guys? Or do they trade them? Keeping them all and letting them walk right into free agency next winter seems unlikely even though that might be the team's best shot at contention in 2024.

If a trade(s) will happen, this offseason is the time. There are more possible suitors in the offseason -- wait until the deadline and the market shrinks because fall out of the race, are short on payroll space, etc. -- and more possible replacements. Either way, the Brewers must soon determine the best course of action with their upcoming free agents.

3. Where will they find power?

The Brewers hit 165 home runs during the regular season, sixth fewest in baseball, and the lack of power was noticeable in the Wild Card Series. They had 21 hits in the two games: 18 singles, two doubles, one homer. At one point the Brewers went 63 at-bats between extra-base hits. It's really, really difficult to win postseason games by stringing together singles.

A full and healthy season of Garrett Mitchell can help, as can growth from Joey Wiemer. Top prospect Jackson Chourio reached Triple-A as a 19-year-old this year and hit 22 homers in 128 minor-league games. He should debut next year, though counting on a player that young to be a consistent power source is a lot to ask. There is some power potential knocking on the door though.

The Brewers know what they're doing with the guys on the mound even though the pitching faltered in the Wild Card Series. It's the offense, specifically the inability to put runs on the board with one swing, that has held them back the last few postseasons. Power is expensive, it costs a lot in arbitration in free agency, but the Brewers badly need more of it. It should be a priority this offseason.