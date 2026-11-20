It has been a surprisingly productive week for the Minnesota Twins. First, catcher Ryan Jeffers accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer on Tuesday. Jeffers turned down a multi-year offer from the Twins, according to The Athletic, so he's betting on himself. Betting that he'll at least maintain his free agent stock and get paid next offseason.

Then, on Wednesday, the Twins brought back veteran righty Sonny Gray with a two-year contract worth $55 million. There's an opt-out after the first year. Gray, 37, finished fifth in the AL Cy Young voting this season and pitched wonderfully for the Twins in 2022 and 2023. He joins a rotation that, on paper, looks like one of the better starting units in the American League.

Here is Minnesota's rotation depth chart:

"I really don't take it lightly that he chose us," GM Jeremy Zoll told the Associated Press about Gray's return. "He had an abundance of options, and given where he's at in his career, I know how important it is to him. He expressed it quite directly how important it is to win, and this isn't just about having a good season or a winning season. It's about winning and going deep in the playoffs and making a real playoff run."

Matthews could land in the bullpen next season and that might be his long-term home. His stuff should be well suited to a relief role. Gray makes the rotation better and potentially the bullpen better as well by bumping Matthews to relief. Jeffers accepting the qualifying offer keeps a key middle-of-the-order bat in place. A good week for the Twins, this has been.

After a disappointing 77-85 finish this year, Minnesota has already improved significantly in the early days of the offseason. They play in the AL Central. With all due respect, it is not the most imposing division. There's no reason the Twins can't be in the division and wild card races next season. Here now is what's left on Minnesota's offseason to-do list.

1. Sort out their non-tenders

Teams have until 5 p.m. ET Friday to offer their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players contracts for 2027. They don't have to sign them Friday, but they must tender an offer; otherwise, the player immediately becomes a free agent. Dozens of players will be cut loose at the non-tender deadline, and two players stand out as non-tender candidates for the Twins.

OF Trevor Larnach

Trevor Larnach MIN • LF • #9 BA 0.269 R 57 HR 13 RBI 48 SB 2 View Profile

It's not often a player gets non-tendered after posting a .352 on-base percentage and 120 OPS+, but the Twins had an agreement in place to trade Larnach at the deadline (Astros owner Jim Crane nixed the deal), and they have a very crowded outfield. Also, Larnach had wrist surgery earlier this month. That creates some questions going into next season.

Larnach has one more year of control remaining and he will likely make over $6 million through arbitration in 2027. I reckon the Twins will try again to trade him prior to Friday's non-tender deadline. If they can't find a taker, they could non-tender Larnach rather than risk tying $6 million or so up in yet another outfielder, particularly one who is coming off wrist surgery.

1B Royce Lewis

Royce Lewis MIN • 1B • #23 BA 0.227 R 51 HR 15 RBI 57 SB 16 View Profile

Things got so bad this summer that Lewis, who has a .288 on-base percentage in over 1,200 plate appearances the last three years, was sent to Triple-A for a spell, and also moved across the diamond from third base to first base. The Twins can not count on him to provide offense and now he's playing a position with a high offensive bar. It ain't great.

Lewis, 27, is under team control through 2028 and that extra year is an important consideration. His salary will be in the $5 million range next season through arbitration, which is pricey but not exorbitant. It does feel like a non-tender and fresh start would be best for Lewis. He could go elsewhere and be one of the guys, not the former No. 1 overall pick and expected face of the franchise.

Would a non-tender be best for the Twins? Maybe! That's a question they will have to answer prior to Friday's 5 p.m. ET deadline. I understand not wanting to give up on a player with as much talent as Lewis. At the same time, they keep trying, and it keeps not working. Minnesota has two pretty interesting non-tender decisions to make with Larnach and Lewis.

2. Fill out the bullpen

Yoendrys Gomez MIN • RP • #94 ERA 4.30 WHIP 1.45 IP 67 BB 39 K 65 View Profile

The Twins got a head start on their offseason bullpen shopping when they acquired Jeff Hoffman at the trade deadline. He has one more year remaining on the contract and will be in the team's late-inning mix in 2027.

Here is manager Derek Shelton's bullpen unit at the moment:

Morris is not yet a household name, but he has a great arm and was dominant at times in 2026. The Twins have themselves a nice little late-inning trio in Gómez, Hoffman, and Morris. A spare starter like Matthews or Prielipp could wind up in the bullpen as well. Given the quality of their stuff, they have a chance to make a real impact as relievers.

Clearly though, the middle relief could use some help, and the Twins wouldn't need to spend big dollars to improve it. A second-tier free agent like, say, Andrew Kittredge would be a solid pickup. It's worth giving the Miami Marlins a call to see what it would take to get Anthony Bender and/or Michael Petersen. Point is, the bullpen can be improved, for sure.

3. Settle on an outfield group

The Twins have way more outfielders than outfield spots and that is in no way a bad thing. First and foremost, it allows them to use Byron Buxton as the full-time DH, which could help keep him on the field. Secondly, there's no such thing as too many good players. Depth is important and the Twins certainly have plenty of it in the outfield.

More outfielders than outfield spots is not a problem. It's just something the Twins have to figure out. Even if we assume Buxton will DH and is not part of the outfield mix, here are the outfielders Minnesota must sort through:

Rodriguez is one of the game's 50 or so best prospects and he is out of minor league options, meaning he must go through waivers to go to Triple-A. Obviously, the Twins won't waive him. Trading or non-tendering Larnach would allow the Twins to play Rodriguez alongside Jenkins and Keaschall in the outfield, keep Kreidler and Martin on the bench, and the others in Triple-A.

Wallner, like Rodriguez, is out of options, and it seems like he's fallen out of favor in Minnesota. Sending him to a team that needs a power-hitting outfielder, like the Cincinnati Reds or Kansas City Royals, might be the best path forward. The Twins don't need to add to their outfield this offseason. They just have to decide what the best personnel and alignment are.