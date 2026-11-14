LAS VEGAS — Uncertainty permeated the ARIA Resort & Casino throughout this week's MLB GM Meetings. The looming lockout, of course, played a major role in all of this.

With Dec. 1 approaching, media, executives, and all within the baseball industry had some questions: what would baseball look like once the inevitable lockout goes into place? What will it look like once it returns? How do you build a roster with such indeterminacy?

For the Red Sox, a small piece of this peculiar period centers on what to do with former top prospect Kristian Campbell.

Tuesday (Nov. 17) is a significant date, marking the deadline for teams to decide which players to protect from the Rule 5 draft by adding them to their 40-man roster. Campbell, who did not appear in a big-league game in 2026, is currently on the 40-man, signing an eight-year $60 million extension just eight games into his 2025 rookie campaign. But after his demotion in late June of that season, Campbell never found his way back to the majors.

Now, with the lockout upon baseball, according to one source familiar with the situation, Campbell's 40-man spot might be in jeopardy.

Boston is weighing the possibility of designating Campbell for assignment. When Craig Breslow, the Sox's president of baseball operations, was asked about that Tuesday, he brushed aside the question.

"I'm not going to speak to that right now," he said "Kristian's part of our organization. We're really happy about that, and we are invested in doing everything we can to get him to perform like he's capable of."

Now, if the Red Sox do DFA Campbell, the belief is that he would clear waivers, given his contract and lackluster performance at the minor-league level. Campbell is owed $55 million over the next six seasons, earning $13 million and $16 million over the 2031 and 2032 seasons, respectively. Campbell posted a .256/.383/.380 slash line with eight homers in 462 plate appearances at Triple-A in 2026.

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Because of those figures, one league executive suggested during the GM Meetings that their club would have no interest in Campbell. The exec took it a step further, confidently suggesting that they couldn't envision any team claiming the outfielder, considering the contract.

Hypothetically, if Campbell is DFA'd, the Red Sox would free up a 40-man roster spot. If he clears waivers, Campbell, who has less than a year of MLB service time, would be outrighted to Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox could then eventually add him back to the 40-man roster once they feel his production is worthy of another promotion to the parent club.

None of this would provide the Red Sox with any financial relief unless another team were to claim him. Campbell's contract would still count toward their competitive balance tax payroll even if he were removed from the 40-man roster and remained in the minors.

The risk-reward of such a move is something the Red Sox will also have to consider. Campbell has already acknowledged losing confidence following his recent struggles at both the major- and minor-league levels.

"He's got a world of potential," said Breslow. "We saw it in the minor leagues when he was coming up. We saw it in the first part of the season in [2025]. Then I think we started to see it in the second half last year, too, [at Worcester]. I still feel like he has a really bright big-league career ahead of him, and excited to get into spring training and see that manifest on the field."

Jake Bauers

The Red Sox signed Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million deal Friday, giving the club another power bat in their lineup. Willson Contreras will continue to anchor first base while Bauers will serve as the primary DH, filling in for Contreras from time to time.

Bauers had a breakout season with the Brewers this year, batting .266/.389/.484 with an .874 OPS and 26 homers. The combo of plate discipline and damage in the strike zone intrigued the Red Sox. Furthermore, his ability to lift the ball in the air and use the entire field despite being a lefty gives the Red Sox confidence that he will be productive at Fenway.

With Bauers part of the fold, though, Jarren Duran's future with the club is even more murky. The Sox are a heavily left-handed offensive club with Bauers, Wilyer Abreu, Masataka Yoshida, Roman Anthony, and Duran in the mix.

One is likely going to have to go. And Duran, who could earn upwards of $11 million in arbitration next season, appears to be the most likely to be dealt.

Even before the Bauers signing, multiple sources suggested during the GM Meetings that both the Red Sox and Duran might be better off parting ways via trade.

Naturally, there is some apprehension.

"I've been hearing for three years now about the outfield logjam that we have, but the reality is we haven't had all of our outfielders, including Masataka, healthy at the same time," Breslow said. "These things have largely taken care of themselves, unfortunately."

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