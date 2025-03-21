The 2025 MLB regular season is less than one week away. Well, technically it started earlier this week, when the defending World Series champion Dodgers swept the two-game Tokyo Series from the Cubs in Japan. The Dodgers are 2-0, the Cubs are 0-2, and the other 28 teams are 0-0 as they await the start of their regular seasons.

The traditional MLB Opening Day is Thursday, March 27, this season. That's when the long marathon that is baseball's 162-game regular season truly gets underway. Here is the 2025 MLB Opening Day schedule:

2025 MLB Opening Day schedule

On paper, perhaps the most intriguing Opening Day game is the defending World Series champion Dodgers taking on Tigers, last year's surprise postseason team, and Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young winner. Also, that Skenes vs. Alcantara pitching matchup in Miami is as good as it gets on Opening Day. Skenes was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023 and the NL Rookie of the Year in 2024. Alcantara, the 2022 NL Cy Young winner, is making his return after missing 2024 with Tommy John surgery.

Juan Soto, the $765 million man, will make his debut with the Mets in the same place he made his debut with the Yankees last year: Houston. Crochet will made his Red Sox debut after breaking out with the White Sox last year and coming over in an offseason trade. Other old faces who will make their debut in new places on Opening Day include Willy Adames (Giants), Anthony Santander (Blue Jays), Josh Naylor (D-backs), Jake Burger (Rangers), and Jonathan India (Royals).

It should be noted the Rockies at Rays Opening Day game will be played Friday, not Thursday. MLB pushed that game back one day to give the Rays extra time to prepare George M. Steinbrenner Field for regular season baseball. GMS Field is the spring training home of the Yankees and the Rays need time to set up their home base, basically. The Rays will play home game at GMS Field this season after Tropicana Field was severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in October.