When is MLB Opening Day 2018? Watch, stream every baseball game, live updates, scores, schedule, date

It's a full slate of 15 games for Opening Day on Thursday

The Major League Baseball regular season is finally upon us.

The action begins on Thursday, March 29, and all 30 teams will be playing in what's a true Opening Day. From that point, those 30 teams will make the six-month trek to determine which 10 will make the postseason. Not every team has realistic playoff aspirations, of course, but hope -- foolish or otherwise -- is part of the beauty of Opening Day.

Speaking of which, here's how you can watch all of those Opening Day games ... 

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
Location: Marlins Park
Starting PitchersJon Lester vs. Jose Urena
TV Channel: Fox Sports Florida, WGN, ESPN (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
Live StatsGameTracker

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
Location: Comerica Park
Starting PitchersIvan Nova vs. Jordan Zimmermann
TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Fox Sports Detroit (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live StatsGameTracker

Cardinals at New York Mets

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
Location: Citi Field
Starting PitchersCarlos Martinez vs. Noah Syndergaard
TV Channel: SportsNet New York and Fox Sports Midwest (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live StatsGameTracker

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards; Baltimore, Maryland
Starting PitchersJake Odorizzi vs. Dylan Bundy
TV Channel: Fox Sports North and MASN (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live StatsGameTracker

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 3:35 p.m. ET
Location: Globe Life Park in Arlington
Starting PitchersJustin Verlander vs. Cole Hamels
TV Channel: Fox Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, ESPN (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
Live StatsGameTracker 

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 3:37 p.m. ET
Location: Rogers Centre
Starting PitchersLuis Severino vs. J.A. Happ
TV Channel: YES Network, Sportsnet (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live StatsGameTracker

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Location: Tropicana Field
Starting PitchersChris Sale vs. Chris Archer
TV Channel: NESN, Fox Sports Sun (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live StatsGameTracker

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Oakland Coliseum; Oakland, California
Starting PitchersGarrett Richards vs. Kendall Graveman
TV Channel: Fox Sports West, NBC Sports California (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live StatsGameTracker

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
Location: Petco Park
Starting PitchersChase Anderson vs. Clayton Richard
TV Channel: Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports San Diego (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live StatsGameTracker

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
Location: SunTrust Park
Starting PitchersAaron Nola vs. Julio Teheran
TV Channel: Fox Sports Southeast (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv; NBC in the Philadelphia area (it's not on local TV -- more details here)
Live StatsGameTracker

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
Location: Great American Ball Park
Starting Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Homer Bailey
TV Channel: Fox Sports Ohio, MASN 2 (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live StatsGameTracker 

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
Location: Kauffman Stadium
Starting Pitchers: James Shields vs. Danny Duffy
TV Channel: Fox Sports Kansas City, NBC Sports Chicago (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live StatsGameTracker 

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 7:08 p.m. ET
Location: Dodger Stadium
Starting PitchersTy Blach vs. Clayton Kershaw
TV Channel: ESPN (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
Live StatsGameTracker

Cleveland Indians at Seattle Mariners

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
Location: Safeco Field
Starting PitchersCorey Kluber vs. Felix Hernandez
TV Channel: Root Sports Northwest, Sports Time Ohio, ESPN (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
Live StatsGameTracker

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
Location: Chase Field
Starting Pitchers: Jon Gray vs. Patrick Corbin
TV Channel: Fox Sports Arizona, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountains (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live StatsGameTracker 

