We're less than one week away from the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Plenty of names will be popping up on the rumor mill in the coming days as teams try to bolster their rosters for a playoff push or trade a veteran for a promising prospect or two. Most moves will probably come in the final 48 hours leading up to the deadline, but some notable names have already been dealt. The Angels acquired righty Lucas Giolito from the White Sox on Wednesday night. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have traded for Kiké Hernández and Amed Rosario.

The biggest name in baseball will not be changing teams, however. Shohei Ohtani will remain with the Angels as the team tries to earn its first postseason berth since 2014. The Angels plan to keep the two-way superstar despite his approaching date with free agency. L.A. added Giolito as proof the club is committed to buying at the deadline.

As the trading continues, we're here with all you need to know about the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Let's get to some pertinent facts.

When is the 2023 MLB trade deadline?

This year's trade deadline falls on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and is set for 6 p.m. ET. The league shifted back the deadline from its usual 4 p.m. ET slot this year, so teams will get two extra hours for wheeling and/or dealing. All 30 teams are in action on Tuesday night, but no games start before 6:40 p.m. ET.

The MLB trade deadline used to typically land on July 31. However, the commissioner now has the ability to set the deadline for any date between July 28 and Aug. 3.

Who are the top players available?

Baseball's biggest star is staying put, and while the top of the trade market is not littered with MVP candidates, there will be some quality contributors changing clubhouses in the coming days. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson ranked the top 20 players available. You can view the full list here, and the top 10 are below:

How can I follow the latest moves?

Glad you asked. We're keeping tabs on all the deals, involving everyone from All-Stars to cash considerations, right here with our trade deadline tracker.