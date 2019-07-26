When is the 2019 MLB trade deadline? Date, time, and things to know with some of baseball's big names on the block

The 2019 trade deadline is on Wednesday, July 31 at 4 p.m. ET. This year's deadline is a hard deadline, which means it will be the last point during the regular season at which players can be traded from one club to another. We have seen a few minor moves so far, like the Red Sox acquiring Andrew Cashner and the Yankees adding Edwin Encarnacion, but there is bound to be plenty more action between now and July 31.

Make sure you don't miss anything with our trade tracker, recapping all the notable moves. You can also follow the latest news and rumors on CBS Sports HQ. With the trade deadline inching closer and closer, here is a look at the biggest storylines to watch before the clock strikes 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Who's likely to move?

When it comes to which players are most likely to be dealt before the trade deadline, it's always worth looking at those who are impending free agents on selling and/or noncompetitive teams. With this being the only chance for teams to stock up via trade before the postseason, pitchers, in particular, are going to be more likely to garner interest because of their potential impact on close division races.

As part of our deadline coverage here at CBS Sports, we ranked the 50 best players who could be on the move. We also broke down lists for of the top 10 pitchers and top 10 hitters on the block, as well as the top 10 prospects that could be dealt. But here's the short and sweet breakdown of the biggest names that most likely to be wearing different uniforms on Aug. 1:

Marcus Stroman: The Blue Jays right-hander has an ace upside, and he's under control through the 2020 season. Stroman, 28, is making $7.4 million this season and has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining. He might have made his last start with Toronto on Wednesday.

Madison Bumgarner: The Giants surge into the NL wild-card race has made things much more complicated, and Bumgarner's future in San Francisco is uncertain. Bumgarner, 29, is slated to become a free agent at the end of this season. The lefty has recorded a 2.00 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 36 innings over his past six starts.

Zack Wheeler: Wheeler went on the injured list with shoulder fatigue just two weeks before the deadline. The right-hander is set to start on Friday vs. Pirates before July 31. Wheeler is set to depart in free agency after this season.

Noah Syndergaard: Mets right-hander may be more likely to be dealt during the winter, but there's still a possibility for him to move by July 31. He hasn't been at his greatest this season, but ultimately, Syndergaard is young and healthy. Syndergaard, 26, is not a free agent until after the 2021 season.

Trevor Bauer: Cleveland is reportedly asking a lot for Bauer, who's signed through the 2020 season. If the Indians can find a team willing to meet their high asking price, they could deal their talented right-hander before August.

And a few other players that have been making the rounds on the trade deadline rumor mill: Ken Giles, Matthew Boyd, Robbie Ray, Will Smith, Edwin Diaz, Nicholas Castellanos, Mike Minor, Kirby Yates, Corey Dickerson.

Who's buying, selling or holding?

The Yankees, Dodgers and Astros are going to be buying at the deadline, while the Orioles, Marlins, Tigers and Royals are definite sellers. Each team's on pace to lose more than 100 games.

Everything in between that gets a bit more complicated, especially in the National League where there are seven teams within 3 1/2 games of the wild card. The Cubs, Cardinals, Nationals, Phillies and Brewers probably won't be selling, so that leaves the question to buy or sell up to the Diamondbacks and Giants. It's a tough decision for the two NL West teams, but realistically, in the long run, it just makes more sense to sell and not miss out on the chance to load up for the future. Especially for the Giants, who have some of the most valuable trade chips in this year's market.

In the American League, you have the Indians, Athletics, Rays and Red Sox in a close fight for the wild-card spots. While the Rangers (5 1/2 games out) and Angels (four games out) have become fringe contenders, and are slowly falling out of that race.

For a more detailed look at each team's outlook, check out our division trade deadline guides: AL East; AL Central; AL West; NL East; NL Central; NL West.