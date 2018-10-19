When is the World Series? Watch Red Sox vs. Dodgers or Brewers, live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time

The 2018 Major League Baseball postseason has advanced to the point where it's time to think about the World Series. The Boston Red Sox have already advanced, defeating the Houston Astros to win the American League. In the coming days, the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers will punch their ticket on the National League side of the bracket.

The Red Sox led baseball with a 108-54 record that resulted in an AL East division crown and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The 92-71 Dodgers faced a more cluttered path, as they were required to win a tiebreaker to earn the NL West title. The Brewers too had to win a division tiebreaker. During the regular season, they were victorious 96 times.

The series gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 23 with and conclude no later than Oct. 31. The games will air on Fox, and can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Below you'll find the World Series schedule, scores and results. First, though, let's take a look at the bracket that landed us here:

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Now, onto the series schedule:

World Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Tue., Oct. 23 TBD Los Angeles/Milwaukee at Boston Fox Wed., Oct. 24 TBD Los Angeles/Milwaukee at Boston Fox Fri., Oct. 26 TBD Boston at Los Angeles/Milwaukee Fox Sat., Oct. 27 TBD Boston at Los Angeles/Milwaukee Fox Sun., Oct. 28* TBD Boston at Los Angeles/Milwaukee Fox Tue., Oct. 30* TBD Los Angeles/Milwaukee at Boston Fox Wed., Oct. 31* TBD Los Angeles/Milwaukee at Boston Fox

*- if necessary