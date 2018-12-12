When will Bryce Harper sign? Scott Boras says deal could happen soon or in 'weeks'

Boras talked a lot about Harper on Wednesday

Scott Boras, baseball's best-known agent, held court on Wednesday at his annual winter meetings media scrum. Boras covered a lot of ground while working in similes and witticisms of varying quality. He also, predictably, talked a lot about his client Bryce Harper.

The biggest highlight Boras provided was his indication that the New York Yankees have some level of interest in Harper. Beyond that, the second-biggest revelation may have been that Harper's market is established to the point where the outfielder is doing his homework on the suitors -- and that he could sign within the next couple of weeks:

Whether Harper actually signs within the next couple weeks is anyone's guess. One of Boras' trademark negotiating tactics is to wait out the market. There was good reason to think, for instance, that Harper would let Manny Machado sign first before then leveraging that deal to his own benefit. Maybe that'll still happen. Who knows.

But for those tired of the endless Harper rumors, the end could be near -- probably.

