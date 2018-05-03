When you think of Ichiro's career you think hits and steals, but don't forget about his incredible arm

The big baseball news Thursday is the non-retirement but likely retirement of future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki. While there's great acclaim and rightfully so when it comes to Ichiro's hits and batting average -- and secondarily his stolen bases -- let's not forget what a joy it was to watch him in the field. Specifically, him throwing guys out.

Use whatever metaphoric term you wish, such as cannon, gun, rocket, hose or anything else, Ichiro had it in right and center field. He amassed 122 outfield assists, ranking 135th in MLB history. If we limited the scope to 1960 to present, he ranks 40th and let's keep in mind once a reputation is built, players don't run nearly as much. Vladimir Guerrero only had 128, for example.

Anyway, Ichiro had some awesome control with said cannon, too. Check this out:

It didn't take long for him to flash the skill here stateside. This was April 11, 2001 (his rookie year):

Some more:

And on and on we could go.

Ichiro was great with the bat and on the basepaths, but he was equally as great once he got the ball in his hands in the oufield. He will be missed.