Where Stephen Strasburg's historic $245M deal ranks among richest contracts in MLB history for a pitcher

Strasburg has the richest deal ever signed by a pitcher, but it might not last for long because of Gerrit Cole

On Monday, the Washington Nationals agreed to terms with free-agent ace and reigning World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg on a record-breaking seven-year deal worth $245 million. Strasburg's contract represents both: the richest ever signed by a pitcher (though a third of the pact will reportedly be deferred), and the one with the highest average annual value.

Strasburg is unlikely to hold those top spots for long. Gerrit Cole -- who is younger and has proven more durable in recent seasons -- is expected to receive even more whenever he signs his contract. There's an outside chance that Cole ends up blowing away Strasburg's deal since the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels are each expected to bid for his services.

This, then, is setting up to be the winter of record-breaking pitcher contracts. It's worth noting that Strasburg and (eventually) Cole will become just the fifth and sixth pitchers to ever top $200 million. Prior to Strasburg's deal, the only pitchers to ever top so much as $190 million were David Price (who held the record, at $217 million), Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer and Zack Greinke.

For more perspective, here are the 10 richest pitcher contracts in history, as judged by total value (salary information courtesy of Cot's Contracts, which is hosted at Baseball Prospectus):

RankPitcherTeamAmountBeginsEnds
1.

Stephen Strasburg

Nationals

$245M

2020

2026

2.

David Price

Red Sox

$217M

2016

2022

3.

Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers

$215M

2014

2020

4.

Max Scherzer

Nationals

$210M

2015

2021

5.

Zack Greinke

Diamondbacks

$206.5M

2016

2021

6.

Justin Verlander

Tigers

$180M

2013

2019

6.

Felix Hernandez

Mariners

$175M

2013

2019

8.

CC Sabathia

Yankees

$161M

2009

2015

T-9.

Masahiro Tanaka

Yankees

$155M

2014

2020

T-9.

Jon Lester

Cubs

$155M

2015

2020

And here are the 10 most lucrative pitching contracts, according to average annual value:

  1. Stephen Strasburg, $35 million
  2. Justin Verlander, $33 million
  3. Zack Greinke, $32.5 million
  4. David Price, $31 million
  5. Clayton Kershaw, $31 million
  6. Max Scherzer, $30 million
  7. Roger Clemens, $28 million
  8. Jacob deGrom, $27.5 million
  9. Jon Lester, $25.8 million
  10. Justin Verlander, $25.7 million

On a non-pitching note, Strasburg's deal ranks as the ninth-largest in baseball history overall, eclipsing Albert Pujols' $240 million pact with the Los Angeles Angels. His AAV, meanwhile, is second behind Mike Trout ($35.5 million), who is also with the Angels.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

