Where Stephen Strasburg's historic $245M deal ranks among richest contracts in MLB history for a pitcher
Strasburg has the richest deal ever signed by a pitcher, but it might not last for long because of Gerrit Cole
On Monday, the Washington Nationals agreed to terms with free-agent ace and reigning World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg on a record-breaking seven-year deal worth $245 million. Strasburg's contract represents both: the richest ever signed by a pitcher (though a third of the pact will reportedly be deferred), and the one with the highest average annual value.
Strasburg is unlikely to hold those top spots for long. Gerrit Cole -- who is younger and has proven more durable in recent seasons -- is expected to receive even more whenever he signs his contract. There's an outside chance that Cole ends up blowing away Strasburg's deal since the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels are each expected to bid for his services.
This, then, is setting up to be the winter of record-breaking pitcher contracts. It's worth noting that Strasburg and (eventually) Cole will become just the fifth and sixth pitchers to ever top $200 million. Prior to Strasburg's deal, the only pitchers to ever top so much as $190 million were David Price (who held the record, at $217 million), Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer and Zack Greinke.
For more perspective, here are the 10 richest pitcher contracts in history, as judged by total value (salary information courtesy of Cot's Contracts, which is hosted at Baseball Prospectus):
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Team
|Amount
|Begins
|Ends
|1.
Stephen Strasburg
Nationals
$245M
2020
2026
|2.
David Price
$217M
2016
2022
|3.
Clayton Kershaw
Dodgers
$215M
2014
2020
|4.
Max Scherzer
Nationals
$210M
2015
2021
|5.
Zack Greinke
$206.5M
2016
2021
|6.
$180M
2013
2019
|6.
$175M
2013
2019
|8.
Yankees
$161M
2009
2015
|T-9.
Yankees
$155M
2014
2020
|T-9.
$155M
2015
2020
And here are the 10 most lucrative pitching contracts, according to average annual value:
- Stephen Strasburg, $35 million
- Justin Verlander, $33 million
- Zack Greinke, $32.5 million
- David Price, $31 million
- Clayton Kershaw, $31 million
- Max Scherzer, $30 million
- Roger Clemens, $28 million
- Jacob deGrom, $27.5 million
- Jon Lester, $25.8 million
- Justin Verlander, $25.7 million
On a non-pitching note, Strasburg's deal ranks as the ninth-largest in baseball history overall, eclipsing Albert Pujols' $240 million pact with the Los Angeles Angels. His AAV, meanwhile, is second behind Mike Trout ($35.5 million), who is also with the Angels.
