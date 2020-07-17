Watch Now: MLB Return Plan: Biggest Hurdles Outside of Finances ( 2:28 )

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the world, masks are becoming crucial, even while social distancing. The sports world is mostly still halted, for the safety of all, but people are finding ways to represent their team despite not being able to go to games.

Officially licensed face coverings from Major League Baseball teams are now available on CBSSports.com so fans can have some extra team pride when they are out. Masks are encouraged in all states and are mandatory in others.

The MLB face coverings on CBSSports.com come in multiple designs, with a set of three in the adult size selling for $24.99. The masks are also available to purchase individually, with one going for $14.99.

Two types of masks up for sale: one that has elastic going over the head and one that goes over the ears, depending on preference.

Whatever team you root for, from the New York Yankees to the Boston Red Sox to the Chicago Cubs, there is a mask for you.

Take a look at some of the masks available:

