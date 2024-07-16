The 2024 Major League Baseball Draft is wrapping up Tuesday with the final 10 rounds. The 20-round selection process got started Sunday evening in Arlington, Texas, and more than 300 picks have already been made. The Cleveland Guardians selected Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 overall pick. Here's how we graded each team's first-round pick.
The first 10 rounds are in the books, but there are still hundreds of picks to be made Tuesday. Rounds 11-20 will be held this afternoon. You can follow every pick in our MLB Draft tracker.
Here's how you can watch the 2024 MLB Draft.
2024 MLB Draft details, where to watch
Location: Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas
Day 2 date: Tuesday, July 16 | Time: 2 p.m. ET
Live stream: MLB.com
2024 MLB Draft order
(For all remaining rounds)
- Oakland Athletics
- Kansas City Royals
- Colorado Rockies
- Chicago White Sox
- Washington Nationals
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Los Angeles Angels
- New York Mets
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Cleveland Guardians
- Detroit Tigers
- Boston Red Sox
- San Francisco Giants
- Cincinnati Reds
- San Diego Padres
- New York Yankees
- Chicago Cubs
- Seattle Mariners
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Minnesota Twins
- Baltimore Orioles
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Atlanta Braves
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Houston Astros
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Texas Rangers
