The 2025 MLB All-Star Game heads to Atlanta on July 15, bringing with it some of the top baseball talent in the world. But before the sport's giants face off in the annual contest pitting the American League against the National League, a full week of festivities are planned.

Few are more interesting than the MLB Celebrity All-Star Softball Game, which will bring musicians, actors, media personalities and even athletic icons inside Truist Park for a five-inning softball game. Given the host city, this year's Celebrity All-Star Softball Game has a distinctly Atlanta favor.

Icons like Big Boi, formerly of Outkast, and Quavo, formerly frontman of Migos and now a successful solo rapper and hip-hop artist, will take the diamond alongside sport titans like Terrell Owens, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and CC Sabathia, a former six-time All-Star pitcher with the then-Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees.

Olympians like Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley, who both one a gold medal with Team USA Softball at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, will be in their natural element.

It all goes down on Saturday night in Atlanta and is sure to produce a fun highlight or two.

Here's a look at how to watch, and the participants in, the 2025 MLB Celebrity All-Star Softball Game.

Where to watch MLB Celebrity All-Star Softball Game

Date: Saturday, July 12 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Trust Park | Atlanta, Georgia

Live stream: MLB.TV/MLB.com

MLB Celebrity All-Star Softball Game participants