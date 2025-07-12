On Saturday, some of baseball's brightest prospects will gather at Truist Park in Atlanta for MLB's 2025 Futures Game. The Futures Game is MLB's annual showcase of the sport's best prospective big leaguers, some of whom will make their MLB debut in the second half. Chances are some will be traded at the July 31 trade deadline. That's how it has been throughout Futures Game history.

Here's what to know about the Futures Game.

Where to watch 2025 MLB Futures Game

Time : 4 p.m. ET | Date : Saturday, July 12



: 4 p.m. ET | : Saturday, July 12 Location : Truist Park -- Atlanta

: Truist Park -- Atlanta TV channel: MLB Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

The 2025 Futures Game rosters were released in June, and some replacements have been added as players get called up to the big leagues or injured.

Here are 2025 Futures Game rosters with each player's CBS Sports' midseason top 25 prospects rank (where applicable):

American League

Walcott, the game's No. 1 prospect, headlines a roster that includes two other top-10 prospects, both of whom happen to be Tigers. Montgomery went to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade. Notably absent from the AL roster is Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 pick in last summer's draft. Bazzana is out with an oblique injury and only recently resumed baseball activities. He won't be fully recovered in time for the Futures Game next Saturday.

The AL squad will be managed by Marquis Grissom. Among others, Grissom's coaching staff will include Hall of Famer Fred McGriff (hitting coach), Dale Murphy (first base coach), and Johnny Estrada (bullpen coach). Here now is the Senior Circuit's roster.

National League

Two of the three best prospects in the game will make for quite the middle infield. It's an infield laden with very high-end prospects for the National League in general. They also boast the game's best pitching prospect who is still in the minors in Painter. Hope went to the Dodgers in the Michael Busch trade with the Cubs. Reds righty Chase Burns, last year's No. 2 overall pick, won't be in the Futures Game because he was called up to the big leagues last week. Pretty good reason to miss it, I'd say.

Hall of Famer Chipper Jones will manage the NL team. Andruw Jones (hitting coach), Tim Hudson (pitching coach), and Nick Markakis (coach) will be among those on his coaching staff.