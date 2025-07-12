Where to watch 2025 MLB Futures Game: Rosters, TV channel, live stream as baseball's best prospects square off
The Futures Game will kick off All-Star festivities on Saturday afternoon
On Saturday, some of baseball's brightest prospects will gather at Truist Park in Atlanta for MLB's 2025 Futures Game. The Futures Game is MLB's annual showcase of the sport's best prospective big leaguers, some of whom will make their MLB debut in the second half. Chances are some will be traded at the July 31 trade deadline. That's how it has been throughout Futures Game history.
Here's what to know about the Futures Game.
Where to watch 2025 MLB Futures Game
- Time: 4 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, July 12
- Location: Truist Park -- Atlanta
- TV channel: MLB Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
The 2025 Futures Game rosters were released in June, and some replacements have been added as players get called up to the big leagues or injured.
Here are 2025 Futures Game rosters with each player's CBS Sports' midseason top 25 prospects rank (where applicable):
American League
|Catchers
|Team
|CBS Sports top 25 rank
Josue Briceño
|Infielders
|Team
|CBS Sports top 25 rank
CJ Kayfus
No. 21
Tigers
No. 8
Sebastian Walcott
No. 1
|Outfielders
|Team
|CBS Sports top 25 rank
Tigers
No. 10
Mariners
No. 25
|Pitchers
|Team
|CBS Sports top 25 rank
Mariners
Keagan Gillies
Orioles
Athletics
Guardians
Royals
Astros
White Sox
Walcott, the game's No. 1 prospect, headlines a roster that includes two other top-10 prospects, both of whom happen to be Tigers. Montgomery went to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade. Notably absent from the AL roster is Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 pick in last summer's draft. Bazzana is out with an oblique injury and only recently resumed baseball activities. He won't be fully recovered in time for the Futures Game next Saturday.
The AL squad will be managed by Marquis Grissom. Among others, Grissom's coaching staff will include Hall of Famer Fred McGriff (hitting coach), Dale Murphy (first base coach), and Johnny Estrada (bullpen coach). Here now is the Senior Circuit's roster.
National League
|Catchers
|Team
|CBS Sports top 25 rank
|Infielders
|Team
|CBS Sports top 25 rank
No. 3
No. 23
No. 2
Red
No. 11
|Outfielders
|Team
|CBS Sports top 25 rank
Diamondbacks
No. 13
Zyhir Hope
Dodgers
Esmerlyn Valdez
Pirates
|Pitchers
|Team
|CBS Sports top 25 rank
Phillies
No. 6
Braves
Nationals
Mets
Marlins
No. 16
Cubs
|Trent Harris
|Giants
|Alex Clemmey
|Nationals
|Welinton Herrera
|Rockies
Two of the three best prospects in the game will make for quite the middle infield. It's an infield laden with very high-end prospects for the National League in general. They also boast the game's best pitching prospect who is still in the minors in Painter. Hope went to the Dodgers in the Michael Busch trade with the Cubs. Reds righty Chase Burns, last year's No. 2 overall pick, won't be in the Futures Game because he was called up to the big leagues last week. Pretty good reason to miss it, I'd say.
Hall of Famer Chipper Jones will manage the NL team. Andruw Jones (hitting coach), Tim Hudson (pitching coach), and Nick Markakis (coach) will be among those on his coaching staff.