We're down to two finalists in the 2024 College World Series, and a new college baseball champion will be crowned in the coming days. Texas A&M beat Tennessee Saturday night in the first game of the best-of-three Finals, which the second game set for Sunday afternoon. Gavin Grahovac opened the game with a leadoff home run and the Aggies never trailed from there, helped by a five-run third inning that included two Tennessee errors. The Vols' attempted comeback, during which they scored three runs off back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut the lead to 9-5, wasn't quite enough.

The College World Series started last week with eight teams, but Virginia, NC State, North Carolina, Kentucky, Florida State and Florida were knocked out.

Neither Tennessee nor Texas A&M has ever won a national championship. Tennessee is in the CWS Finals for the first time since 1951. It's the first Finals appearance ever for Texas A&M.

Christian Moore -- projected as a first-round pick in next month's MLB Draft -- has been a big part of Tennessee's offense all year. Moore hit for the second cycle in College World Series history in the Vols' CWS-opening win over Florida State. The Aggies, meanwhile, reached the Finals with their top hitter sidelined. Braden Montgomery, a potential top-10 draft pick, has not played in the CWS after injuring his leg earlier in the NCAA Tournament.

So who will win it all this year? Here's the schedule and everything else to know about the College World Series Finals. Each game is available streaming on fubo (try for free).

College World Series Finals schedule

Saturday, June 22

Finals, Game 1: Texas A&M 9, Tennessee 5

Sunday, June 23

Finals, Game 2: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, June 24

Finals, Game 3: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m. (ESPN) -- if necessary

College World Series scores

(All games in Eastern Standard Time)

Friday, June 14

North Carolina 3, Virginia 2

Tennessee 12, Florida State 11

Saturday, June 15

Kentucky 5, NC State 4 (Final/10)

Texas A&M 3, Florida 2

Sunday, June 16

Florida State 7, Virginia 3 -- Virginia eliminated



Tennessee 6, North Carolina 1

Monday, June 17

Florida 5, NC State 4 -- NC State eliminated



Texas A&M 5, Kentucky 1

Tuesday, June 18

Florida State 9, North Carolina 5 -- North Carolina eliminated



Wednesday, June 19

Florida 15, Kentucky 4 -- Kentucky eliminated



Tennessee 7, Florida State 2 -- Florida State eliminated



Texas A&M 6, Florida 0 -- Florida eliminated

Super Regional scores



June 7

Florida State 24, UConn 4

Tennessee 11, Evansville 6

North Carolina 8, West Virginia 6

Virginia 7, Kansas State 4



June 8

Evansville 10, Tennessee 8

Florida State 10, UConn 8 -- Florida State wins series 2-0

NC State 18, Georgia 1

Florida 10, Clemson 7

Texas A&M 10, Oregon 6

Virginia 10, Kansas State 4 -- Virginia wins series 2-0



Kentucky 10, Oregon State 0

North Carolina 2, West Virginia 1 -- North Carolina wins series 2-0



June 9

Georgia 11, NC State 2

Florida 11, Clemson 10 (13 innings) -- Florida wins series 2-0

Tennessee 12, Evansville 1 -- Tennessee wins series 2-1

Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9 -- Texas A&M wins series 2-0

Kentucky 3, Oregon State 2 -- Kentucky wins series 2-0

June 10

NC State 8, Georgia 5 -- NC State wins series 2-1

Regional Round schedule

Athens Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 7 national seed Georgia)

No. 1 Georgia 8, No. 4 Army, 7

No. 2 UNC-Wilmington 9, No. 3 Georgia Tech 0

Georgia Tech 4, Army 2

Georgia 11, UNC-Wilmington 2



No. 1 Georgia 8, No. 4 Army 7



Georgia Tech 3, UNC-Wilmington 1



Georgia 8, Georgia Tech 6 (10) (Georgia advances)



College Station Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 3 national seed Texas A&M)

No. 1 Texas A&M 8, No. 4 Grambling 0

No. 3 Texas 12, No. 2 Louisiana 5

Louisiana 12, Grambling 5



Texas A&M 4, Texas, 2

Louisiana 10, Texas 2



Texas A&M 9, Louisiana 4 (Texas A&M advances)



Chapel Hill Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 4 national seed North Carolina)

No. 2 LSU 4, No. 3 Wofford 3

No. 1 North Carolina 11, No. 4 Long Island 8

Wofford 5, Long Island 2

North Carolina 6, LSU 2



Wofford 5, Long Island 2

LSU 13, Wofford 6

LSU 8, North Carolina 4



North Carolina 4, LSU 3 (North Carolina advances)

Charlottesville Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 12 national seed Virginia)

No. 1 Virginia 4, No. 4 Penn 2

No. 2 Mississippi State 5, No. 3 St. John's 2

St. John's 10, Penn 9

Virginia 5, Mississippi State 4

Mississippi State 13, St. John's 5



Virginia 9, Mississippi State 2 (Virginia advances)



Clemson Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 6 national seed Clemson)

No. 3 Coastal Carolina 13, No. 2 Vanderbilt 3

No. 1 Clemson 4, No. 4 High Point 3

High Point 10, Vanderbilt 9

Clemson 4, Coastal Carolina 3



Coastal Carolina 6, High Point 5

Clemson 12, Coastal Carolina 5 (Clemson advances)

Corvallis Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 15 national seed Oregon State)

No. 2 UC-Irvine 13, No. 3 Nicholls 12

No. 1 Oregon State 10, No. 4 Tulane 4

Tulane 3, Nicholls 0



Oregon State 5, UC-Irvine, 3

UC-Irvine 17, Tulane 7



Oregon State 11, UC-Irvine 6 (Oregon State advances)

Fayetteville Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 5 national seed Arkansas)

No. 1 Arkansas 17, No. 4 Southeast Missouri State 9

No. 3 Kansas State 19, No. 2 Louisiana Tech 4

Southeast Missouri State 9, Louisiana Tech 3



Kansas State 7, Arkansas 6



Southeast Missouri State 6, Arkansas 3



Kansas State 7, Southeast Missouri State 2 (Kansas State advances)



Greenville Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 16 national seed East Carolina)

No. 4 Evansville 4, No. 1 East Carolina 1

No. 3 VCU 1, No. 2 Wake Forest 0

East Carolina 7, Wake Forest 6

Evansville 17, VCU 11



East Carolina 10, VCU 7



East Carolina 19, Evansville 6



Evansville 6, East Carolina 5 (Evansville advances)

Knoxville Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 1 national seed Tennessee)

No. 3 Indiana 10, No. 2 Southern Mississippi 4

No. 1 Tennessee 9, No. 4 Northern Kentucky 3

Southern Mississippi 6, Northern Kentucky 0

Tennessee 12, Indiana 6



Southern Mississippi 15, Indiana 3



Southern Mississippi 6, Northern Kentucky 0

Tennessee 12, Southern Mississippi 3 (Tennessee advances)



Lexington Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 2 national seed Kentucky)

No. 1 Kentucky 10, No. 4 Western Michigan 8

No. 3 Illinois 4, No. 2 Indiana State 1

Indiana State 6, Western Michigan 4

Kentucky 6, Illinois 1



Indiana State 13, Illinois 2



Kentucky 5, Indiana State 0 (Kentucky advances)



Norman Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 9 national seed Oklahoma)

No. 3 UConn 4, No. 2 Duke 1

No. 1 Oklahoma 14, No. 4 Oral Roberts 0

Duke 6, Oral Roberts 2



UConn 4, Oklahoma 1



Oklahoma 4, Duke 3



Oklahoma 6, UConn 4



UConn 7, Oklahoma 1 (UConn advances)

Raleigh Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 10 national seed NC State)

No. 2 South Carolina 8, No. 3 James Madison 7

No. 1 NC State 9, No. 4 Bryant 2

James Madison 8, Bryant 1

NC State 6, South Carolina 4

James Madison 2, South Carolina 0

NC State 5, James Madison 3 (NC State advances)

Santa Barbara Regional

(Hosted by No. 14 national seed UC-Santa Barbara)

No. 3 Oregon 5, No. 2 San Diego 4 (11)

No. 1 UC-Santa Barbara 9, No. 4 Fresno State 6

San Diego 7, Fresno State 5

Oregon 2, UC-Santa Barbara 0

UC-Santa Barbara 4, San Diego 2

Oregon 3, UC-Santa Barbara 0 (Oregon advances)

Stillwater Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 11 national seed Oklahoma State)

No. 3 Florida 5, No. 2 Nebraska 2

No. 1 Oklahoma State 19, No. 4 Niagara 7

Nebraska 7, Niagara 5

Oklahoma State 7, Florida 1



Florida 17, Nebraska 11

Florida 5, Oklahoma State 2

Florida 4, Oklahoma State 2 (Florida advances)

Tallahassee Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 8 national seed Florida State)

No. 1 Florida State 7, No. 4 Stetson 2

No. 3 Central Florida 8, No. 2 Alabama 7

Stetson 4, Alabama 0

Florida State 5, Central Florida 2

Central Florida 5, Stetson 2

Florida State 12, Central Florida 4 (Florida State advances)

Tucson Regional scores

(Hosted by No. 13 national seed Arizona)

No. 3 West Virginia 4, No. 2 Dallas Baptist 1

No. 4 Grand Canyon 9, No. 1 Arizona 4

Dallas Baptist 7, Arizona 0

West Virginia 5, Grand Canyon 2

Grand Canyon 12, Dallas Baptist 10

West Virginia 10, Grand Canyon 6 (West Virginia advances)

Here's a link to NCAA.com's full bracket.

Expert Team Coverage on 247Sports

Local reporters at 247Sports are providing college fans with insider access and pre- and post-game analysis. Follow the fun on our message boards, too, so you don't miss a moment of your favorite team's NCAA tournament run.