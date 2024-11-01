The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, rallying from a five-run deficit to take both World Series Game 5 and the 2024 championship. It's the second time the Dodgers have won the World Series in the past five years. Unlike last time, which occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020, the Dodgers are able to celebrate with their fans by throwing a championship parade in Los Angeles.

That parade kicked off Friday morning in LA. Here are the details:

Where to watch Dodgers parade

Start time: 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) | Date: Friday, Nov. 1

Live stream: CBS Los Angeles

Parade route: Beginning at City Hall, finishing near 5th/Flower Streets

Friday is a fitting date, since it happens to be the birthday of the late, great Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who died on Oct. 22.

"It's going to be emotional," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game. "Fernando was a friend of mine. I know he's smiling right now and very proud of this organization. So he's going to be missed. I'm sure it's something that he would want to have been a part of, but it's going to be emotional for all of us.

Here's a look at the parade route, as posted by the Dodgers on their official Twitter account:

The Dodgers will also host an event at Dodger Stadium, though they've already warned fans that it will not be possible to attend both the parade and the stadium celebration.

This World Series victory represents the eighth in Dodgers franchise history.

