Jen Pawol will make history during Saturday's game between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves when she becomes the first female umpire to work a Major League Baseball regular-season game. Pawol will work both ends of the Saturday doubleheader between the Braves and Marlins at Truist Park and then also work the Sunday series finale, according to MLB.

Pawol, 48, began her affiliated-baseball umpiring career in 2016 at the rookie-ball level. She reached the Triple-A level in 2023, and then in 2024 she became the first female ump to work a spring-training game since Ria Cortesio in 2007.

Braves vs. Marlins doubleheader

Date: Saturday, August 9 | Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park (Atlanta, Georgia)

Teams: Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

"I greatly appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, everyone's welcoming attitude on the field,'' Pawol told the Associated Press at the time. "Tonight was very, very special. Both managers shared congratulations, welcoming, enthusiastic. The players on the field, so many said congrats and great to see you up here. A gentleman, Javier [Bracamonte, Astros bullpen coach], he ran out early in the game and said he has a daughter playing all kinds of sports. It's good to see you out here.''

Later in the 2024 season, Pawol was named a Triple-A crew chief and added to the call-up list for the major-league level.

Prior to her baseball umpiring career, Pawol was a standout softball player at Hofstra University on Long Island. After her collegiate playing career, Pawol umpired NCAA softball from 2010-16 and was invited to the Umpire Training Academy after attending an MLB tryout camp in August of 2015.