The Seattle Mariners and New York Mets will meet on Sunday in the latest edition of the MLB Little League Classic, which has been played in Williamsport, Pa., since 2017.

Williamsport is the home of the Little League World Series, an international tournament for youth baseball players ages 10-12, which is ongoing right now. As is customary for the Classic, members of the two participating teams -- again, the Mariners and Mets in this instance -- will attend Little League World Series games earlier in the day and participate in events to help grow the game at the youth level. When the Mariners and Mets take the field later that evening, Little League World Series players and their families will be in the stands.

Now here are the important details about the game:

Where to watch New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners

Date: Sunday, Aug. 17 | Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Journey Bank Ballpark (Williamsport, Pa.)

TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Probable pitchers: RHP George Kiry, Mariners (8-5, 3.71 ERA) vs. RHP Clay Holmes, Mets (9-6, 3.71 ERA)

Odds: Mariners -126, Mets +108 | O/U: 8.5

The MLB Little League Classic takes place at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. MLB invested millions of dollars to renovate the facility and bring it up to big-league standards and dimensions before the inaugural MLB Little League Classic in 2017. This year marks the eighth edition of the event. It was not played during the pandemic season in 2020. The Mets previously played in the 2018 Classic, which they won 8-2 over the Phillies. The Mariners will be making their first appearance. This will count as a home game for the Mets, and the event will mark the conclusion of this year's MLB Players' Weekend.

Beyond the festivities and novelty of the game, it's also an important one for both teams. The Mariners are locked in a close battle with the Astros at the top of the American League West standings. The Mets, meanwhile, are trying to fend off the Reds in the race for the third and final wild card spot in the National League.