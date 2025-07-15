Major League Baseball's 2025 All-Star Game is taking place Tuesday night, putting the cherry on top of a memorable few days of festivities. This year's Midsummer Classic will be played at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. As is tradition, the respective leagues are managed by last year's pennant-winning skippers. That means Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers will oversee the National League's operations, while Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees does the same for the American League.

The starting pitcher matchup, meanwhile, is as compelling as it gets. Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes will receive the nod for the National League the second year in a row. Skenes will be opposed by Detroit Tigers standout lefty Tarik Skubal.

Where to watch 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Date: Tuesday, July 15 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park (Atlanta)

Live stream: fubo (try for free) | TV channel: Fox

Odds (via FanDuel): National League -118, American League +100, O/U: 7

Here are the full starting lineups for both squads, beginning with the host NL -- do remember that fan voting decides the starters, but that the managers get to build the batting orders:

National League

SP - Paul Skenes Pirates

American League

SP - Tarik Skubal, Tigers

Skenes is guaranteed to face Judge in the top of the first inning, and he'll see MLB home run leader and Home Run Derby champion Cal Raleigh if the AL can get four batters to the plate. Skubal, meanwhile, will be greeted by Ohtani and then will face Acuña, the Braves star who will have the crowd on his side.

2025 MLB All-Star Game prediction

Here's hoping both teams have fun. Three of the top five teams, as judged by regular season run differential, reside in the National League. That's enough for us to predict that the NL prevails. Let's say that Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman comes off the bench late and hits a go-ahead home run that serves as the eventual winning run. Prediction: NL 7, AL, 6