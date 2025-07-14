The 2025 Home Run Derby is upon us. One of the signature events of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game festivities is going down Monday night, and below you'll find all the details you need to tune in and savor the dingers. This year's eight-slugger field features Cal Raleigh (the MLB leader in home runs), Matt Olson of the hometown Braves and younger players like James Wood and Oneil Cruz, who will both put their prodigious power on display. Last year's Derby champ, Teoscar Hernández of the Dodgers, is not in this year's field.

The Derby consists of three rounds. In the first round each contestant gets three minutes or 40 pitches, whichever comes first, to rack up as many home runs as possible. Each contestant can also get a bonus period if they hit a home run that travels at least 425 feet. The top four highest home run totals advance to the second round, when the knockout stage begins.

Contestants are seeded according to their first-round homer totals. In the second round, each slugger gets two minutes or 27 pitches. The winner of each second-round match advances to the finals, where the last two standing will again get two minutes or 27 pitches to hit as many homers as possible. Ties in the second round and finals will be decided by a "swing-off."

Now here's how to watch the action:

Where to watch 2025 MLB Home Run Derby

Date: Monday, July 14 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park (Atlanta)

Live stream: fubo (try for free) | TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2

Raleigh, who blasted and MLB-leading 38 homers before the All-Star break, is the favorite to win the event among the eight-slugger field. Here's the full list of odds via DraftKings. Cruz and Wood have the next-shortest odds, while the field is rounded out by Olson, Brent Rooker of the A's, Byron Buxton of the Twins, Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Yankees and Junior Caminero of the Rays.

2025 MLB Home Run Derby odds

2025 MLB Home Run Derby prediction

Given his power display in 2025 thus far, it's hard to bet against Raleigh. We'll say the favorite lives up to the billing and claims the Derby title for 2025. If Raleigh indeed prevails, he'll be the first catcher and the first switch-hitter ever to win the Derby. The pick: Raleigh (+295)