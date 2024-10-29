NEW YORK -- Will this Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series that started with such promise end before we get the chance to fly cross country again? The Dodgers have gotten out to a 3-0 lead against the Yankees in the best-of-seven series and usually there's no turning back from that. Will the Dodgers close things out Tuesday night? Or will the Yankees live to fight another day?

Game 4 is a bullpen game for L.A., while the Yankees are turning to rookie right-hander Luis Gil. New York will also try to get its offense going as star Aaron Judge is one of many Yankees hitters who has slumped in the Fall Classic. Here's where to watch the game.

Where to watch World Series Game 4

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Location: Yankee Stadium -- New York

So what should we expect in Tuesday night's Game 4 from a sports betting perspective?

Dodgers vs. Yankees prediction, picks

Bullpen Game vs. RHP Luis Gil

We've seen the Dodgers have success with bullpen games but also get knocked around the yard a bit, so it truly could go either way here. It's hard to have much confidence in the Yankees' offense right now. Other than a rally in the ninth in Game 2 that felt kind of fluky, they've been nearly useless the past two games. Aaron Judge's struggles are killing them.

Gil had a very good rookie year, pitching to a 3.50 ERA in over 150 innings. He might be outta gas, though. He was bad in his last two regular-season starts and gave up two runs in four innings while walking three in his ALCS start. Walks are an issue for him, as he led the league in them.

The play: Dodgers +124

The Yankees are absolutely lifeless on offense. The Dodgers didn't really hit that well, all things considered, in Game 3 but won it 4-2 nonetheless. The gut feeling here is usually when series get to 3-0, the team ahead just closes things out. Sure enough, teams in the MLB playoffs that took a 3-0 lead in best-of seven series have gone 31-9 in Game 4s in the past. Seeing the plus money here is just too juicy to pass up. This thing is over.

The play: Shohei Ohtani under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (+115)

The Dodgers' scoring in this one will not involve Ohtani. He is totally compromised and won't be getting a hit due to the shoulder injury. It's possible he walks and scores, again, but the smart money is on it not happening twice.