The Cubs and Dodgers opened the 2025 MLB regular season with the two-game Tokyo Series in Japan last week. Los Angeles swept those two games to begin their World Series title defense. Thursday is the traditional Opening Day when the rest of the league begins their regular seasons. It is Game 1 of 162. The long marathon is here.

The only Opening Day matchup featuring two 2024 division winners will take place in the Bronx this year. Former Brewers All-Star and current Yankees closer Devin Williams will host his former team on Opening Day. The Yankees lost the World Series last year. The Brewers were eliminated in the Wild Card Series. Needless to say, both teams hope to accomplish more in 2025.

Yankees vs. Brewers

Date: Thursday, March 27 | Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

Live stream: fubo (Try for free), MLB.TV | TV channel: ESPN

Probable pitchers: LHP Carlos Rodón vs. RHP Freddy Peralta

Odds: NYY -110; MIL -110; over/under: 8.0 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Yankees: The Yankees had about as good of an offseason as a team could possibly have while also losing Juan Soto. They added Max Fried to bolster the rotation, Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt to lengthen the lineup, and Williams to lock down the ninth inning. Alas and alack, the Yankees have gotten hammered by injuries this spring. Gerrit Cole will miss 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Luis Gil will miss at least two months with a lat strain, and Giancarlo Stanton will miss who knows how long with elbow trouble. They still have Aaron Judge, the game's best hitter and the reigning AL MVP, plus a bona fide ace in Fried, but the Yankees have taken several body blows this spring. The AL East figures to once again be a grind and the Yankees have already had injuries chip away at any margin of error they had coming into 2025.

Brewers: For the third straight year and the fourth time in five years, the Brewers will try to beat the projection systems, and win the NL Central. Other than Williams, Milwaukee did not subtract any key contributors from last year's team over the winter, and even Williams was limited to 21 ⅔ innings by back trouble. Nestor Cortes (and Caleb Durbin) came over in the Williams trade and Jose Quintana and Tyler Alexander were signed to low-cost one-year deals to provide rotation depth. Milwaukee is counting on their homegrown position players, namely budding star Jackson Chourio, to take that next step and become true impact players. Joey Ortiz, Garrett Mitchell, and Sal Frelick are in that group as well. Also, Christian Yelich performed very well prior to season-ending back surgery last year. Yelich is healthy now and, with any luck, will have more success staying on the field. Outside Yelich, the Brewers have a very young, very energetic, and very fun roster.