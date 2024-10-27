LOS ANGELES -- One of my favorite things about baseball being an everyday sport is we barely get a chance to catch our breath after a legendary game. We just witnessed one of the greatest Game 1s in World Series history and less than 24 hours after it ended, Game 2 starts. The Yankees don't have time to sulk while the Dodgers need to make sure any celebrations were temporary.

he Dodgers have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven World Series and that's certainly a leg up. So much more can happen, though. Game 2 features Dodgers righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto against Yankees lefty Carlos Rodón. Both starting pitchers are making their World Series debuts.

Here's where to watch Yankees vs. Dodgers Game 2.

Where to watch World Series

Time: 8:12 p.m. ET (first pitch) | Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Live updates: Follow along

Now let's dive in for some Game 2 gambling plays.

Oh, and it should be noted that I went 3-0 in Game 1. It was staring down the barrel of 1-2 until Freddie Freeman's grand slam hit the over and brought Mookie Betts home.

All sports betting odds via Bet MGM. Check out the latest BetMGM promo code to take action on the World Series

Yankees at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET

LHP Carlos Rodón vs. RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Rodón has been inconsistent in his time with the Yankees, but he actually finished the regular season pretty hot. He had a 2.91 ERA in the second half and 2.20 ERA in September. He wasn't very good in his first playoff start, but in his next two he allowed only three runs on eight hits in 10⅔ innings, striking out 15. He hasn't faced the Dodgers since 2022.

Yamamoto returned from injury to make four starts in September, pitching to a 3.38 ERA. He was bad in his first playoff start, but then dominated in Game 5 of the NLDS and threw pretty well in his NLCS start. That means his last two outings he's coughed up only two runs on six hits in 9⅓ innings.

Given all the days off before Game 1 and the day off after Game 2, do not consider anyone in either bullpen compromised. Just to illustrate the point, take note that Blake Treinen threw 22 pitches and that was the biggest reliever workload in Game 1.

The play: Over 8.5 runs (-120)

The over went 9-2 in the LCS round and it hit in Game 1. Even if some crazy stuff had to happen late, it hit. These two offenses showed that even with it being 0-0 in the middle of the fifth inning, the over can still hit. That's just how talented they are. There were plenty of baserunners left on, too.

I will promise you this: I'm playing the over every single game unless we get back-to-back unders. These offense are that explosive.

The play: Shohei Ohtani over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-130)

Ohtani is usually a 2.5 on this prop, so the absolute second he drops down to 1.5 I'm playing. Consider this: He didn't actually have a good Game 1. It wasn't bad, it just wasn't anything notable. And he still would've hit the over. I have a gut feeling he's gonna hit a home run in this game, but also, once Rodón is removed from the game, Ohtani will see a righty or two. He's not even bad against lefties. He's in a cushy lineup spot, too, since he has Mookie Betts and Freeman behind him. It's pretty difficult for me to envision a scenario where he doesn't get to two on this prop.