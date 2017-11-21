Where will Giancarlo Stanton be traded? The oddsmakers have set the odds

Marlins slugger and freshly minted NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton is of course the subject of constant trade rumors these days. Aspiring contenders love his power potential -- he hit 59 home runs last season -- but that massive contract gives them pause. Even so, it's looking increasingly like the Marlins will part ways with him before Opening Day. Where's he likely to land?

Courtesy of Bovada.lv (@BovadaLV on Twitter) come the following odds ...

If Giancarlo Stanton gets traded before the start of the 2018 Regular Season, to which team will it be?

San Francisco Giants, 2/5

St. Louis Cardinals, 5/2

Boston Red Sox, 15/2

Los Angeles Dodgers, 12/1

New York Yankees, 14/1

Philadelphia Phillies, 14/1

Any Other Team, 12/1

As you can see, the Giants are heavy favorites, and that fits nicely with the most recent reporting on the matter. The Giants need help in the outfield, they presumably have a willingness to take on money, and Stanton has said he prefers to play on the West Coast (he has a full no-trade clause, which means he must approve any deal). The Giants and Cardinals, who check in at No. 2 above, are the only teams believed to have made specific trade offers to Miami.

Developing!