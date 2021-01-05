The calendar has flipped to 2021 and the only thing you can say about Major League Baseball's competitive landscape is that it looks an awful lot like it did in 2020. The Padres gave the hot stove a much-needed jolt with their 24-hour spending spree last week (Yu Darvish, Ha-Seong Kim, Blake Snell). Otherwise things have been very quiet. Only 10 of our top 60 free agents have signed, including only one of the top 14.

Spring training is scheduled to begin in six weeks, though there's a chance it will be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. MLB is pushing for a delay to avoid playing games without fans while the MLBPA wants a full season with full pay. History tells us the two sides continue their bickering publicly over the next few weeks. Hopefully hot stove action provides a nice distraction from the labor war.

Now that we're in a new year, let's take a look at the American League's competitive landscape. It's important to note this is only a snapshot in time, because rosters will change between now and spring training, whenever that is. We're going to tackle the American League now and the National League next week (teams are listed alphabetically within each tier).