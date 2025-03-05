If you ignore the political negotiations and financial obligations, a new ballpark is exciting for fans. It's shiny bleachers and fresh concession stands and maybe, just maybe, a few more entrances to cut down on the lines. The hope is that'll be happening pretty soon for two teams in Major League Baseball. I'd like to take a look ahead to what might happen in the coming decade or so.

For now, heading into the 2025 season, those two franchises have a home ballpark situation in flux.

The Tampa Bay Rays are playing their home, regular-season games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, the home of the Yankees in spring training and the Single-A Tampa Tarpons over the summer.

The Athletics are playing their home games this regular season and at least the ensuing two seasons in Sacramento's Sutter Health Park, the home to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. The plan is to move into their new Las Vegas ballpark for the 2028 season.

Barring some extreme circumstances, those are the next two teams to get a new ballpark. Just for fun, let's go beyond those two, though. What might be the next teams to move into a new home?

Let's shoot for the next 10 years. What teams will be in a new ballpark by the time the 2035 season is set to start?

MLB actually went through a relative boom earlier this century with new ballparks. Eight current ballparks were opened between 2000-04 and five more between 2006-10. If we dipped back to 1998, we could add two more, which means that half the MLB teams moved into their current homes in a 13-year span. As noted, that's a ballpark boom. This is important because those coming before the boom and even some during it might come to the end of their shelf life in the next two decades.

Since 2010, there have only been three new ones. LoanDepot Park (Marlins) opened in 2012, Truist Park (Braves) in 2017 and Globe Life Field (Rangers) in 2020. Obviously, none of these three are going to be replaced any time soon.

Going to the other end of the spectrum, the oldest ballparks are Fenway Park (Red Sox, 1912), Wrigley Field (Cubs, 1914) and Dodger Stadium (1962). None of the three are going anywhere, as they are iconic and the teams have worked to modernize them as best they can for the long haul.

For the sake of brevity, we can also safely eliminate the following 14 venues from contention for replacement in the next 10 years, for various reasons: Oriole Park at Camden Yards (1992, but it's iconic at this point), Coors Field (Rockies, 1995 and it's still plenty gorgeous), T-Mobile Park (Mariners, 1999), Comerica Park (Tigers, 2000), Daikin Park (Astros, 2000), Oracle Park (Giants, 2000), PNC Park (Pirates, 2001), Great American Ball Park (Reds, 2003), Citizens Bank Park (Phillies, 2004), Petco Park (Padres, 2004), Busch Stadium (Cardinals, 2006), Nationals Park (2008), Yankee Stadium (2009) and Target Field (Twins, 2010).

That leaves eight contenders.

Los Angeles Angels - Angel Stadium is the oldest park we haven't mentioned yet, having opened in 1966. It underwent significant renovations in 1997-98, however, so the feel is much newer than a ballpark that goes back to the '60s. Just last month, the Angels extended the lease through the 2032 season and there are extensions that could run it through 2038. Ownership seems pretty content to stay put, but if Arte Moreno -- who recently explored a possible sale but then decided to keep the team -- eventually sells, maybe things change.

Kansas City Royals - Kauffman Stadium opened in 1973 and shares a gigantic lot with Arrowhead and the Chiefs. The Royals have been planning to build a new ballpark and move pretty soon. In fact, it's been floated that they want to be in a new home as early as the 2027 season. Some political battles are forthcoming, but Royals ownership appears to be very committed to moving pretty soon. The sort of motivation they have means it's likely going to happen, one way or another, even if it takes a few extra years.

Toronto Blue Jays - Rogers Centre is the sixth-oldest ballpark in baseball, having opened in 1989 as SkyDome (remember that?!?). The Blue Jays just spent $400 million to renovate the ballpark in the last two offseasons, though, so they aren't going anywhere.

Chicago White Sox - Formerly ("New") Comiskey Park and then US Cellular Field, the White Sox have dropped the "Guaranteed" and now play in Rate Field. The ballpark opened in 1991. It has undergone a few renovations, but still, current ownership is looking to move. Further, Jerry Reinsdorf is in "active discussions" to sell the team and it's possible a deep-pocketed, younger owner takes over. There's nothing concrete on any front, but all the ingredients are here. Bet on a move within the next decade.

Cleveland Guardians - Progressive Field opened in 1994 and has undergone a few changes over the years. The location is outstanding and apparently ownership doesn't want to mess with that. Instead of looking to build a new home, they are spending around $200 million to renovate the ballpark in a project that is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Arizona Diamondbacks - Chase Field opened with the expansion D-backs for the 1998 season. Ownership has been seeking help from taxpayers with renovations for years and their lease only runs through 2027. They have continued to say publicly that their first choice is to stay in Chase Field, but it's also possible they could build a new ballpark. For now, they are saying they need $400 million to $500 million in renovations to stay put and are trying to work with local government in order to get a deal done. Moving would obviously be a last resort, but the threat of leaving is generally used as leverage over taxpayers. For now, the situation remains up in the air, but it sounds like the most likely outcome is the D-backs staying put and getting their renovations.

Milwaukee Brewers - American Family Field opened for the 2001 season and has a retractable roof. It isn't too old by any stretch, but Brewers ownership has already started putting out feelers for funding, even leaking to reporters the possibility of leaving Milwaukee if demands aren't met. For now, it seems like the Brewers are trying to squeeze lawmakers to allocate taxpayer money for upgrades to the current venue, but new digs aren't out of the question.

New York Mets - I don't think they're going anywhere any time soon. The wild card here is Steve Cohen. He is the richest owner in MLB with a net worth of more than $20 billion. Citi Field was opened in 2009 and doesn't badly need an upgrade or anything, but Cohen didn't buy the Mets until 2020 and he loves making big splashes. The Mets are the biggest stretch here, but they are not out of the question to move into a new yard in the next, oh, 15 years.

Predictions

Obviously, it looks like the next team moving into a new, "permanent" home will be the A's, possibly followed by the Rays.

After that, I'm going to say the next teams moving into a new ballpark will be, in order:

1. Royals. They might even beat the Rays and/or A's. We'll see.

2. White Sox. We'll say it happens around 2030.

That's it. No other team seems close. Maybe I'll get nuts and go with the Mets for a third prediction. Hey, why not? Nah.

3. Diamondbacks. My hunch is they get the renovation deal they like and significantly change Chase Field. Aside from the A's, Rays, Royals and White Sox, though, they are the best bet to move into a new ballpark in the next decade -- even if it's not a good bet at all.