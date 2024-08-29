Major League Baseball is nearing the final month of the regular season, and with it yet another important deadline is on the horizon. Indeed, in order for a player to be eligible for postseason action, they must be part of their organization as of 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The individual doesn't necessarily have to be on the active or 40-player roster -- teams can petition the Commissioner's Office to sub in someone for an injured player -- but there are no exceptions for anyone who signs with or is claimed off waivers by a team after the Aug. 31 cutoff. That's that.
The eligibility deadline is why you're seeing players being placed on waivers this week -- the entire process takes 48 hours, making Thursday the final day a player can be placed on the waiver wire and have their situation resolved beforehand. (That's also why the 2023 Los Angeles Angels had their bloodletting when they did.)
As a reminder: not every player placed on waivers is reported, meaning this is always going to be an incomplete picture. Additionally, these players are not being designated for assignment or released. They're allowed to continue playing for their teams as normal until and unless they're claimed; at that point, there is no trade or active return -- the claiming team gains the player at only the cost of assuming what their contract entails (that includes subsequent years, if the situation necessitates it).
Since there are potential playoff implications at hand, CBS Sports is keeping tabs on the most notable names reported to be on waivers. Additionally, we'll add a note if and when those players are plucked by other squads.
Let's get to it.
- Tommy Pham, OF, Cardinals: The Cardinals reportedly placed Pham, a trade deadline acquisition, on waivers on Thursday, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic. Pham has scuffled during his reunion with the Cardinals, but has had a league-average offensive season overall. He could slot in as a platoon outfielder for some team in need.
- Taylor Rogers, LHP, Giants: Rogers was one of three veterans the Giants placed on waivers on Wednesday, according to The Athletic. He's posted a 2.45 ERA in 51 innings this season. Alas, teams might shy away from claiming him because he's guaranteed an additional $12 million for next season.
- Tyler Matzek, LHP, Giants: Matzek hasn't pitched at the big-league level since May, but he's spent the last few weeks on rehab assignment. A team who believes he can be a useful situational reliever down the stretch can do worse than putting in a claim.
- Thairo Estrada, INF, Giants: Estrada, a non-tender candidate, is in the midst of a down season but has a history of being a useful utility infielder. He was slated to make just under $5 million for the entire season.
- Travis Jankowski and Robbie Grossman, OF, Rangers: We're pairing Jankowski and Grossman, who are both veteran outfielders with the Rangers and were placed on waivers, per ESPN. Jankowski has had a rough year at the plate, but showed on Wednesday why he's good to have around as a late-game defensive replacement. Grossman, a switch-hitter, has an 88 OPS+ in limited action this season.
- Nicky Lopez, INF, White Sox: The historically bad White Sox have placed Lopez on waivers, according to ESPN. Lopez can play second base, third base and shortstop, but he does not hit much. He's sporting a .238/.310/.290 slash line in 345 at-bats this season.