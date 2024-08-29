Major League Baseball is nearing the final month of the regular season, and with it yet another important deadline is on the horizon. Indeed, in order for a player to be eligible for postseason action, they must be part of their organization as of 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31. The individual doesn't necessarily have to be on the active or 40-player roster -- teams can petition the Commissioner's Office to sub in someone for an injured player -- but there are no exceptions for anyone who signs with or is claimed off waivers by a team after the Aug. 31 cutoff. That's that.

The eligibility deadline is why you're seeing players being placed on waivers this week -- the entire process takes 48 hours, making Thursday the final day a player can be placed on the waiver wire and have their situation resolved beforehand. (That's also why the 2023 Los Angeles Angels had their bloodletting when they did.)

As a reminder: not every player placed on waivers is reported, meaning this is always going to be an incomplete picture. Additionally, these players are not being designated for assignment or released. They're allowed to continue playing for their teams as normal until and unless they're claimed; at that point, there is no trade or active return -- the claiming team gains the player at only the cost of assuming what their contract entails (that includes subsequent years, if the situation necessitates it).

Since there are potential playoff implications at hand, CBS Sports is keeping tabs on the most notable names reported to be on waivers. Additionally, we'll add a note if and when those players are plucked by other squads.

