For the 19th time in franchise history, a Chicago White Sox pitcher has thrown a no-hitter. This time around it was the staff ace, Lucas Giolito taking down the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 4-0 victory. It is the first career no-hitter for Giolito.

This is the first White Sox no-no since Philip Humber threw a perfect game in Seattle on April 21, 2012. Overall, this is the 304 no-hitter in MLB history. It's the first of the 2020 season, even including combined no-hitters. The most recent no-hitter was delivered by Astros ace Justin Verlander on Sept. 1, 2019. There were four no-hitters last season.

Giolito walked one, preventing him from the much more elusive perfect game. He wasn't just dominant in preventing hits, he was missing bats all night. He ended up with 13 strikeouts while getting six groundball outs and five flyball outs. He got 30 swing-and-miss strikes. There was only one hard hit ball until the final hitter of the game, a Josh Bell lineout that clocked in at 106.6 miles per hour, so there was some level of good fortune on that one. The final out was also well struck, but right at the right fielder Adam Engel. Otherwise it was all missed bats and soft contact and that's all Giolito taking over the game.

Giolito, a 2019 All-Star, got off to an inconsistent and somewhat worrisome start to the season, but he's now logged back-to-back dominant starts. Last time out, he only allowed three hits and a walk in seven scoreless innings while striking out 13 and now the no-hitter. Of course, these starts came against the Tigers and Pirates, respectfully, but they could well get his confidence back in the right way and get him into the dominant territory he was in the first half last season.

The White Sox as a team, meantime, are going just as well. They have won eight of their last nine with the only loss being in a one-run game where Yu Darvish -- who is dominating everyone -- was the opposing starter. They now sit 18-12 exactly halfway through their season, looking like a strong playoff team.