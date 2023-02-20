The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms with free agent shortstop Elvis Andrus on a one-year, $3 million deal, according to multiple reports (USA Today). The deal is still pending a physical, but otherwise, Andrus should be ready to join camp pretty quickly. White Sox position players are required to report on Monday, Feb. 20, so he shouldn't be too late, despite the late signing.

Andrus, 34, filled in for the injured Tim Anderson at shortstop with the White Sox last season. In 43 games, he hit .271/.309/.464 (116 OPS+) with eight doubles, nine home runs, 28 RBI, 25 runs and 11 steals. It was good for 1.8 WAR in less than a third of the season. Combined with his time in Oakland, the 3.1 WAR Andrus posted was his highest since 2017. And though it was a small sample, the .464 slugging percentage Andrus had with the White Sox would've been only seven points shy of his career high.

Anderson is fully healthy for 2023, as things stand, so there isn't an open starting job at Andrus' natural position. Still, he's a very capable backup, as he showed last season, and it's always possible Andrus learns second base. Romy Gonzalez and Leury Garcia are the in-house options at the keystone for the White Sox.

The White Sox were a disappointing 81-81 last season, missing the playoffs after taking the AL Central in 2021.