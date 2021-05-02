Following the Chicago White Sox's 5-0 loss to Cleveland on Sunday (box score), manager Tony La Russa said that center fielder Luis Robert would be going on the 10-day injury list because of a hip injury he suffered in that same game. The club announced the injury as a right hip flexor strain and noted that x-rays were negative.

Robert suffered the injury while beating out an infield single in the first inning:

Based on the way the injury looked and the fact that Robert had to be helped off the field, it appeared to be a serious injury. While no timeline is yet known, it appears that Robert avoided any worst-case scenarios.

Coming off an impressive 2020 season in which he won a Gold Glove and finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year vote, Robert, now 23, was producing early in 2021. Through 25 games, Robert is batting .316/.359/.463 with nine doubles, four stolen bases, and stellar defense in center. Losing him is of course a blow to the White Sox, but it's even worse given that slugging left fielder Eloy Jimenez is out at least until late August with a shoulder injury. As well, fellow outfielder Adam Engel is also on the IL with a hamstring injury. While Robert is out, Leury Garcia figures to be the primary in center.

The White Sox at present trail the Kansas City Royals by 1 1/2 games in the AL Central.