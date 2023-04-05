On Jan. 9, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced he had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and would begin treatment. He has been making good progress since then, and earlier this week Hendriks said he would soon undergo his final round of chemotherapy.

Wednesday morning, Hendriks shared video of himself ringing the Victory Bell to celebrate completing his final round of chemo:

"These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life," Hendriks wrote. "Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I've ever done. I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life."

There is still no timetable for Hendriks to return to the field, though the White Sox did not place him on the 60-day injured list to begin the season, leaving the door open for a return prior to May 29. Whenever he's ready to return to baseball, Hendriks will essentially have to go through a spring training program to get up to speed.

Now 34, Hendriks has been on the short list of the game's best closers the last few seasons. The three-time All-Star pitched to a 2.66 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with Chicago from 2021-22. He struck out 198 batters in 128 2/3 innings.