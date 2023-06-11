The Chicago White Sox placed closer Liam Hendriks on the injured list on Sunday because of right elbow inflammation. In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled lefty Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte. Hendriks, 34, only recently returned to the active roster after missing the first two months of the season completing treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

In five appearances, he posted a 5.40 ERA (85 ERA+) and a 3.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Hendriks last pitched on June 9, an appearance against the Miami Marlins in which he threw a perfect frame in a win.

The White Sox have not revealed a timetable for Hendriks' return, making it unclear how serious his condition is believed to be at this point. It is worth noting that Hendriks dealt with a right forearm strain around this time last year, and that he revealed he had a tear in his UCL.

"I've had a tear in my UCL since '08," Hendriks told reporters, including Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. "It's been there, that's been manageable. I've been able to deal with it. But over the course of this year, my elbow has been constantly inflamed a little more than usual."

Hendriks missed a little over three weeks in 2022 with the forearm strain. A similar timeline -- and, again, it's unclear how long he'll actually be absent -- would have him return sometime in early July.

Banks, 31, has appeared in 39 games with the big-league club dating back to last season. He's accumulated a 3.10 ERA (131 ERA+) and a 2.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio. This season alone, he's pitched four times, albeit most recently in late April.

The White Sox entered Sunday with a 29-37 record on the season, putting them in third place in the American League Central. They'll conclude their series against the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon before beginning a west-coast road trip that will feature series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners.