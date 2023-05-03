Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is cancer-free. The three-time All-Star recently shared that he has completed treatment and is in remission, and he's doing so well physically that he will begin a minor league rehab appearance this weekend. Hendriks is on track to rejoin the White Sox in a few week.

"I never looked at it as a 'why me thing?'" Hendriks told reporters Wednesday (per ESPN). "I looked at as 'why not me?' I tend to have a more rosy perspective on life than gen pop, so that was my process behind it. 'I've got this. This is my next challenge.'"

While wearing an excellent "STRUCKOUT CANCER" shirt, Hendriks said he first noticed lumps in his neck and hips last year, and believes he may have pitched all last season with cancer. He also joked "I was so worried about losing weight (during treatment), I gained 15 pounds."

"I don't plan on regressing," Hendriks said (per The Athletic). "If I go out there up (and give up) a hit, I'm still going to be pissed."

The White Sox are hosting the Minnesota Twins this week and representatives of the Twins organization attended Hendriks' press conference Wednesday in addition to White Sox players and personnel. Hendriks added he has received messages and support from players all around the league.

Hendriks, 34, saved 37 games with a 2.81 ERA and 1.04 WHIP last season. The White Sox have not yet announced a full rehab plan, likely because it has not been mapped out. Hendriks will begin his rehab assignment this weekend and he'll move forward as best he can.

Chicago enters play Wednesday with baseball's third worst record (9-21) and third run differential (minus-64).