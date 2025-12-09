The Chicago White Sox won Major League Baseball's fourth Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, ensuring they'll make the No. 1 pick in next summer's draft. That will represent the third time the South Siders have done the honors, and the first since they selected Harold Baines in 1977.

MLB installed the draft lottery as part of the 2022-27 Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Players Association. The lottery determines only the top six selections and there are restrictions on how often teams can qualify for a lottery pick based on their revenue sharing status. Previous winners include the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland Guardians, and Washington Nationals -- those clubs selected right-hander Paul Skenes, infielder Travis Bazzana, and infielder Eli Willits, respectively.

It's only natural to wonder now who the White Sox might select next summer. My full preseason draft rankings won't be released until February, but below I've highlighted five players who appear, at this point in time, to have the best odds of headlining the class. To state the obvious: a lot -- and I mean a lot -- can change between now and then, so don't grow too fond of this particular group.

The players are presented in no particular order.

White Sox win MLB Draft Lottery: Winners and losers as Chicago secures No. 1 pick in 2026 Draft Mike Axisa

1. Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

Cholowsky will probably enter the preseason ranked as my No. 1 draft prospect. He's an athletic shortstop who hit .353/.480/.710 last season with 23 home runs, seven stolen bases (on eight attempts), and 15 more walks than strikeouts. Cholowsky, also recruited by Notre Dame to play quarterback during his prep days, is a well-rounded player who ought to also provide value on defense and on the basepaths. He could become the second Bruin ever selected No. 1 in the June draft, joining Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (2011).

2. Grady Emerson, SS, Argyle HS (TX)

Emerson will become the second player from Argyle High School ever selected in the MLB draft (onetime Yankees farmhand Austin Aune was the first). Where, exactly, he goes will be determined over the spring, but it's easy to envision him topping the class. Emerson is a projectable lefty hitter who already employs a mature operation and gameplan at the plate. Defensively, he checks all the boxes to remain at shortstop. It' a good year for shortstops, prep and collegiate, and he might end up being the best of the bunch.

3. Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep HS (FL)

Lombard comes from a baseball family. His father George appeared in parts of six big-league seasons and is now the Detroit TIgers' bench coach. His brother George Jr. is a top prospect with the New York Yankees. Bloodlines aren't the only thing working in Jacob's favor. His game includes both power and speed, giving him an enticing upside -- and a chance at lifting himself to the top spot over the coming months.

4. Drew Burress, CF, Georgia Tech

Burress is listed at only 5-foot-9, but he's more evidence that height doesn't measure slug. He homered 44 times over his first two collegiate seasons thanks to his feel for lifting and pulling the ball. Burress did see some of his numbers decline year to year, with both his strikeout and walk rates veering in the wrong directions, and not every team will be as high on his chances of sticking in center field. Still, he should be able to cement himself as an early pick with another strong showing for the Yellow Jackets.

5. Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama

Lebron hit .327/.425/.593 with 30 home runs and 24 stolen bases (on 25 attempts) in his first two collegiate seasons with the Crimson Tide. Impressive stuff. There's just one problem: he struck out in 31% of his plate appearances during SEC play. Teams often place extra emphasis on conference play with SEC-based prospects, as that's usually the best quality of competition those players will face in a given year. Lebron will need to slice into that K rate if he wants to assure himself a top-five selection in July.