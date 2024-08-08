The Chicago White Sox announced on Thursday that they had fired manager Pedro Grifol after just over one and a half seasons at the helm. In Grifol's place, the White Sox elevated former All-Star outfielder Grady Sizemore to interim skipper, a position he'll hold for the rest of the season -- perhaps as part of an audition for the full-time role.

The future, in all its unwritten glory, may be the only state that can be considered generous to the White Sox. Their past includes a 21-game losing streak that tied them with the longest in American League history. Their present includes a 28-89 record that has them on pace to serve as the losingest Major League Baseball team since 1900. So yes, it makes sense for the White Sox and their boosters to place as much emphasis as possible on the future -- and, truly, not even the near future.

That dynamic leads to quotes like this from general manager Chris Getz, who claimed to The Athletic that owner Jerry Reinsdorf will eventually provide the club with greater financial resources.

"There's going to be times when we're going to have to tap into some financial resources to go after free agents, or pour infrastructure and technology and continue to expand and strengthen our front or departments throughout the organization," Getz told reporter Sam Blum in an interview published Thursday. "That's all part of this plan that's in place."

You would be justified to hold some skepticism about the idea that the White Sox are going to be players on top free agents anytime soon. Mind you, the largest contract in franchise history remains the five-year, $75 million pact handed to outfielder Andrew Benintendi in January 2023. The Oakland Athletics are the only other club in all of MLB whose biggest contract falls south of $100 million -- and they're no longer worth replicating.

At the same time, Reinsdorf has shown some willingness to spend when the opportunity demands it -- just not before that point. The White Sox entered the 2022 season ranked seventh in Opening Day payroll. It was the first time since 2012 they ranked higher than 15th, and the first time since 2011 they were in the top 10.

If you squint, you can see how this whole thing -- this plan that's evidently in place -- is supposed to fit together. Our read goes like this: it's on Getz to assemble a core of talented young players who cost less than their production demands. From there, the White Sox can spend money on supporting players (emphasis on supporting) that will boost payroll, but not to earth-shattering levels.

That's not all together too different from the way it is with most franchises. The difference is that the White Sox have almost zero proof of concept to offer their fans or their critics at this part of their rebuild -- well, nothing that points in their favor, anyway.