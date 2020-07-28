Watch Now: Analysis: Yankees-Phillies, Marlins-Orioles Reportedly Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns ( 7:02 )

White Sox manager Rick Renteria has tested negative for COVID-19 after waking up Monday morning with possible symptoms, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Renteria, 58, was not going to be in the dugout on Monday night as the White Sox were scheduled to face Cleveland at Progressive Field. However, that game was postponed because of weather and rescheduled as a Tuesday doubleheader. As Van Schouwen notes, Renteria is expected to rejoin the team in time for Tuesday's games.

"Manager Ricky Renteria awoke this morning with a slight cough and nasal congestion," the team said in a statement on Monday morning. "After consulting with our team doctors, Ricky underwent precautionary testing today at a Cleveland hospital. Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and not manage until we receive confirmation of today's test result. Bench Coach Joe McEwing will manage the White Sox during Ricky's absence."

The White Sox have not announced any positive COVID-19 test results since the season began last week. Outfielder Nomar Mazara was placed on the injured list for an undisclosed reason prior to Opening Day. The White Sox played against the Twins over the weekend at their home park in Chicago, but now have headed out on the road and are in Cleveland for an intradivision series.

The Marlins are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak after having 11 players test positive in recent days. The Marlins' Monday night home opener against the Orioles was postponed by MLB, as was the Phillies' Monday night game vs. the Yankees. The Phillies hosted the Marlins on opening weekend.

With what has happened with the Marlins COVID-19 outbreak, the league and its teams are likely to be extra cautious moving forward.