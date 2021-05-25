The first-place Chicago White Sox snapped their first three-game losing streak of the season on Monday night with a 5-1 win at home over the first-place St. Louis Cardinals (box score). The game marked the first time that Sox manager Tony La Russa faced the team that he managed for 16 seasons and led to a pair of World Series titles.

La Russa, who also had a prior stint with the White Sox and also managed the Oakland Athletics for 10 seasons, has now managed against all 30 current franchises. Monday's victory over the Cardinals was career win No. 2,755 for La Russa. That puts him just eight wins shy of John McGraw, who's in second place on the all-time list. Connie Mack leads all MLB managers with 3,731 career wins.

In this one, Chicago right-hander Lance Lynn -- himself a former Cardinal who for a time played under La Russa in St. Louis -- turned in yet another strong start and earned the win:

Lynn held Cardinals hitless into the sixth inning, when DH Paul Goldschmidt finally singled on what was a controversial ruling by the official scorer:

It turned out not to matter in terms of the no-hit bid, as Yadier Molina notched a clean single later that same inning. Edmundo Sosa also singled for the Cardinals in the seventh. Lynn wound up allowing one run on three hits in seven innings, and his ERA now stands at 1.51. In case you think of him as some sort of pitch-to-contact soft-tosser who thrives on guile, know that Lynn these days sits mid-90s with his fastball and has a sinker than can do this:

Consider Lynn to be on the AL Cy Young watch list.

On the offensive side of things, rookie left fielder Andrew Vaughn came up with the big blow for the White Sox, as he cracked a two-out home run off Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim in the sixth to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead:

Vaughn, who didn't hit a home run in his first 23 big league games, now has four homers in his last 13 games. The former third overall pick has big upside at the plate, and if he can begin tapping into it then he can help the Sox continue to withstand the losses of Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert to injury.

Meantime, the Cardinals have lost three of their four, and over that span they've scored seven runs. In the second game of the series on Tuesday, ace Jack Flaherty goes for St. Louis against Lucas Giolito of the White Sox, his former high school teammate.