Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa did not manage Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals (GameTracker) at the direction of his doctors, the team announced about one hour before first pitch. The White Sox anticipate providing an update on La Russa's status prior to Wednesday's game.

La Russa, 77, held his daily pregame media availability as scheduled, roughly three hours before the game. The nature of his medical issue was unspecified. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will serve as manager during La Russa's absence.

The White Sox have lost four straight games and nine of their last 11 games. They entered Tuesday with a 63-65 record that puts them five games out in the AL Central and 6 1/2 games behind the third and final American League wild-card spot.

La Russa has received criticism for Chicago's disappointing season, though there are no indications a managerial change is on the horizon. White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf brought La Russa back to the organization prior to last season and essentially handpicked him for the job.